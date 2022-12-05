Sport / Soccer

Croatia beat Japan in World Cup penalty shoot-out

Mario Pasalic nets the winning kick to seal 3-1 win over Japan

05 December 2022 - 20:31 Hritika Sharma
Mario Pasalic, left, and Dominik Livakovic of Croatia celebrate after winning the penalty shoot out during the Fifa World Cup 2022 last-16 match between Japan and Croatia at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar, December 5 2022. Picture: DAN MULLAN/GETTY IMAGES
Mario Pasalic, left, and Dominik Livakovic of Croatia celebrate after winning the penalty shoot out during the Fifa World Cup 2022 last-16 match between Japan and Croatia at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar, December 5 2022. Picture: DAN MULLAN/GETTY IMAGES

Al Wakrah — Croatia goalkeeper Dominic Livakovic saved penalties from Takumi Minamino, Kaoru Mitoma and Maya Yoshida before Mario Pasalic netted the winning spot-kick in their 3-1 shoot-out win over Japan on Monday to reach the World Cup quarterfinals.

With the scores deadlocked at 1-1 after an absorbing 90 minutes, Japans Kaoru Mitoma went closest in the scrappy half-hour of extra time, forcing Livakovic to parry away his powerful drive.

Daichi Kamada had shot off target after a flowing Japan counterattack minutes before Daizen Maeda deservedly put them ahead in the 43rd minute, firing home from close range after Ritsu Doan delivered an inswinging cross into the penalty area.

Croatia forward Ivan Perisic, who was denied by Japan goalkeeper Shuichi Gonda in the opening minutes, pulled them level 10 minutes into the second half after meeting Dejan Lovren's cross with a powerful header.

Croatia will face either Brazil or South Korea in the quarterfinals. 

Reuters 

