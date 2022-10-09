West Ham come from behind to beat Fulham

The world’s top exporter has also kept November crude prices for Asia largely unchanged against expectations of higher prices
High vehicle prices are both an opportunity and a threat for the auto industry.
Nair allegedly received security upgrades worth about R200,000 sponsored by state capture-accused Bosasa
Questions arise over president’s plan to implement Zondo recommendations as the mid-October deadline draws ever nearer
After a two-year search for black boxes using remote submarines, investigators found pilots had mishandled the loss of data from iced-up sensors
Local mining and manufacturing data will provide clues to third-quarter GDP
The bank was one of the last remaining channels for trade flows between the two countries as other Russian banks are subject to sanctions
‘Insatiable demand’ has fuelled luxury home price rises in high-end neighbourhoods since the start of the pandemic, says property consultant Knight Frank
Burundian becomes the first player in SA professional football history to score three goals from the spot
SPONSORED | Large budgets don't govern creativity, marketing execs and teams confident enough to let agencies follow their creative instincts - defying conventional wisdom, are key to campaign ...
London — West Ham United won back-to-back Premier League games for the first time this season when they came from behind to beat Fulham 3-1 at home in a London derby on Sunday.
Fulham took an early lead almost out of nothing when Andreas Pereira took the ball into West Ham’s box and blasted the ball from a tight angle past Lukasz Fabianski into the roof of the net.
Pereira turned from hero to villain, however, when he fouled Craig Dawson in the box at a corner despite repeated warnings from the referee to keep his arms off the defender.
Jarrod Bowen dispatched the resulting penalty as he sent Bernd Leno the wrong way.
West Ham were slow to up the tempo with Fulham content to sit back but Gianluca Scamacca gave the home side the lead just after the hour mark when he deftly controlled Lucas Paqueta’s lob before applying a cool finish.
Michail Antonio came off the bench and wrapped up the win in stoppage time when he profited from a defensive mix-up between Leno and defender Tim Ream.
Eberechi Eze’s fine late winner earned Crystal Palace a 2-1 comeback victory over Leeds United.
Visitors Leeds raced into an early lead through Pascal Struijk, reacting first after Brenden Aaronson's stunning run and shot had come out off the post.
Leeds striker Patrick Bamford, starting his first match since August, missed a glorious opportunity to double the visitors' lead, wastefulness that proved costly when Palace levelled through Odsonne Edouard's header in the 24th minute.
Palace were much the better side in the second half but struggled to break down a resolute Leeds, until Eze picked the ball on the edge of the penalty area, threw a dummy and rifled an 76th-minute winner into the net.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
West Ham come from behind to beat Fulham
Hammers nail Fulham and Eze does it for Palace
London — West Ham United won back-to-back Premier League games for the first time this season when they came from behind to beat Fulham 3-1 at home in a London derby on Sunday.
Fulham took an early lead almost out of nothing when Andreas Pereira took the ball into West Ham’s box and blasted the ball from a tight angle past Lukasz Fabianski into the roof of the net.
Pereira turned from hero to villain, however, when he fouled Craig Dawson in the box at a corner despite repeated warnings from the referee to keep his arms off the defender.
Jarrod Bowen dispatched the resulting penalty as he sent Bernd Leno the wrong way.
West Ham were slow to up the tempo with Fulham content to sit back but Gianluca Scamacca gave the home side the lead just after the hour mark when he deftly controlled Lucas Paqueta’s lob before applying a cool finish.
Michail Antonio came off the bench and wrapped up the win in stoppage time when he profited from a defensive mix-up between Leno and defender Tim Ream.
Eberechi Eze’s fine late winner earned Crystal Palace a 2-1 comeback victory over Leeds United.
Visitors Leeds raced into an early lead through Pascal Struijk, reacting first after Brenden Aaronson's stunning run and shot had come out off the post.
Leeds striker Patrick Bamford, starting his first match since August, missed a glorious opportunity to double the visitors' lead, wastefulness that proved costly when Palace levelled through Odsonne Edouard's header in the 24th minute.
Palace were much the better side in the second half but struggled to break down a resolute Leeds, until Eze picked the ball on the edge of the penalty area, threw a dummy and rifled an 76th-minute winner into the net.
Reuters
Southampton all atremble as Haaland approaches
Newcastle in ‘must win’ game against Bournemouth
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Dortmund and Bayern energised and confident ahead of clash
Man City boss wants ‘exceptional’ Foden to stay for years
Leaky Liverpool may have to learn how to defend differently, says Klopp
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.