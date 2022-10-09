×

Sport / Soccer

West Ham come from behind to beat Fulham

Hammers nail Fulham and Eze does it for Palace

09 October 2022 - 20:01 Peter Hall
West Ham United's Gianluca Scamacca celebrates scoring their second goal against Fulham with Declan Rice, Lucas Paqueta and Jarrod at London Stadium in London, Britain, October 9 2022. Picture: PETER NICHOLLS/REUTERS
West Ham United's Gianluca Scamacca celebrates scoring their second goal against Fulham with Declan Rice, Lucas Paqueta and Jarrod at London Stadium in London, Britain, October 9 2022. Picture: PETER NICHOLLS/REUTERS

London — West Ham United won back-to-back Premier League games for the first time this season when they came from behind to beat Fulham 3-1 at home in a London derby on Sunday.

Fulham took an early lead almost out of nothing when Andreas Pereira took the ball into West Ham’s box and blasted the ball from a tight angle past Lukasz Fabianski into the roof of the net.

Pereira turned from hero to villain, however, when he fouled Craig Dawson in the box at a corner despite repeated warnings from the referee to keep his arms off the defender.

Jarrod Bowen dispatched the resulting penalty as he sent Bernd Leno the wrong way.

West Ham were slow to up the tempo with Fulham content to sit back but Gianluca Scamacca gave the home side the lead just after the hour mark when he deftly controlled Lucas Paqueta’s lob before applying a cool finish.

Michail Antonio came off the bench and wrapped up the win in stoppage time when he profited from a defensive mix-up between Leno and defender Tim Ream.

Eberechi Eze’s fine late winner earned Crystal Palace a 2-1 comeback victory over Leeds United.

Visitors Leeds raced into an early lead through Pascal Struijk, reacting first after Brenden Aaronson's stunning run and shot had come out off the post.

Leeds striker Patrick Bamford, starting his first match since August, missed a glorious opportunity to double the visitors' lead, wastefulness that proved costly when Palace levelled through Odsonne Edouard's header in the 24th minute.

Palace were much the better side in the second half but struggled to break down a resolute Leeds, until Eze picked the ball on the edge of the penalty area, threw a dummy and rifled an 76th-minute winner into the net.

Reuters

Southampton all atremble as Haaland approaches

Team braces for goal scorer Erling Haaland at Manchester City
Sport
3 days ago

Newcastle in ‘must win’ game against Bournemouth

Manager Eddie Howe seeks victory over his old club to ignite their season
Sport
3 weeks ago
