Saka spot kick seals win for Arsenal over Liverpool

The world’s top exporter has also kept November crude prices for Asia largely unchanged against expectations of higher prices
High vehicle prices are both an opportunity and a threat for the auto industry.
Nair allegedly received security upgrades worth about R200,000 sponsored by state capture-accused Bosasa
Questions arise over president’s plan to implement Zondo recommendations as the mid-October deadline draws ever nearer
After a two-year search for black boxes using remote submarines, investigators found pilots had mishandled the loss of data from iced-up sensors
Local mining and manufacturing data will provide clues to third-quarter GDP
The bank was one of the last remaining channels for trade flows between the two countries as other Russian banks are subject to sanctions
‘Insatiable demand’ has fuelled luxury home price rises in high-end neighbourhoods since the start of the pandemic, says property consultant Knight Frank
Burundian becomes the first player in SA professional football history to score three goals from the spot
SPONSORED | Large budgets don't govern creativity, marketing execs and teams confident enough to let agencies follow their creative instincts - defying conventional wisdom, are key to campaign ...
London — Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka scored twice as they beat Liverpool 3-2 in a pulsating Premier League clash to send the Gunners back to the top of the table at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.
The home side opened the scoring after 58 seconds, Gabriel Martinelli sweeping home a perfect pass from captain Martin Odegaard, but Liverpool grew into the game and Darwin Nunez levelled in the 34th minute.
Saka put Arsenal back in front in the fifth minute of first-half stoppage time as the hosts swept forward on the counterattack. This time Martinelli was the provider, whipping the ball across the box for Saka to poke home a simple finish.
Liverpool levelled again eight minutes after the break as Diogo Jota found Firmino with a perfectly weighted through ball, and the Brazilian took a touch before slotting the ball across goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale and into the net.
Arsenal came blazing back and a wild series of shots and blocks ended in a penalty when Liverpool’s Thiago Alcantara was adjudged to have fouled Gabriel Jesus, and Saka made no mistake from the spot to put his side 3-2 up in the 76th minute.
It was enough to seal a win that takes Arsenal back into first place on 24 points, one ahead of second-placed Manchester City after nine games. Liverpool’s second defeat of the season leaves them in 10th place on 10 points from eight games.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Saka spot kick seals win for Arsenal over Liverpool
Victory takes Arsenal back into first place on league table on 24 points, one ahead of second-placed Manchester City after nine games
London — Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka scored twice as they beat Liverpool 3-2 in a pulsating Premier League clash to send the Gunners back to the top of the table at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.
The home side opened the scoring after 58 seconds, Gabriel Martinelli sweeping home a perfect pass from captain Martin Odegaard, but Liverpool grew into the game and Darwin Nunez levelled in the 34th minute.
Saka put Arsenal back in front in the fifth minute of first-half stoppage time as the hosts swept forward on the counterattack. This time Martinelli was the provider, whipping the ball across the box for Saka to poke home a simple finish.
Liverpool levelled again eight minutes after the break as Diogo Jota found Firmino with a perfectly weighted through ball, and the Brazilian took a touch before slotting the ball across goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale and into the net.
Arsenal came blazing back and a wild series of shots and blocks ended in a penalty when Liverpool’s Thiago Alcantara was adjudged to have fouled Gabriel Jesus, and Saka made no mistake from the spot to put his side 3-2 up in the 76th minute.
It was enough to seal a win that takes Arsenal back into first place on 24 points, one ahead of second-placed Manchester City after nine games. Liverpool’s second defeat of the season leaves them in 10th place on 10 points from eight games.
Reuters
Chiefs striker Bimenyimana in hat-trick penalty mood
Back in his element‚ Hunt plots revival of SuperSport United
MOGAMAD ALLIE: Coaching exports rise with Fortune’s UK gig as Bafana’s star wanes
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
West Ham come from behind to beat Fulham
Southampton all atremble as Haaland approaches
Man City boss wants ‘exceptional’ Foden to stay for years
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.