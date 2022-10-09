Chiefs striker Bimenyimana in hat-trick penalty mood

The world’s top exporter has also kept November crude prices for Asia largely unchanged against expectations of higher prices
High vehicle prices are both an opportunity and a threat for the auto industry.
Nair allegedly received security upgrades worth about R200,000 sponsored by state capture-accused Bosasa
Questions arise over president’s plan to implement Zondo recommendations as the mid-October deadline draws ever nearer
After a two-year search for black boxes using remote submarines, investigators found pilots had mishandled the loss of data from iced-up sensors
Local mining and manufacturing data will provide clues to third-quarter GDP
The bank was one of the last remaining channels for trade flows between the two countries as other Russian banks are subject to sanctions
‘Insatiable demand’ has fuelled luxury home price rises in high-end neighbourhoods since the start of the pandemic, says property consultant Knight Frank
Burundian becomes the first player in SA professional football history to score three goals from the spot
SPONSORED | Large budgets don't govern creativity, marketing execs and teams confident enough to let agencies follow their creative instincts - defying conventional wisdom, are key to campaign ...
Burundian striker Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana made SA football history on a sunny Sunday afternoon at Cape Town Stadium when he scored a hat-trick from the penalty spot to help Kaizer Chiefs to a 3-1 Premiership victory over Stellenbosch FC.
It was the first time in the history of the professional game that a player scored three goals in one match via spot-kicks.
While Stellies probably felt the first penalty should not have been awarded as Bimenyimana appeared to have been tripping as he challenged for the ball with Mogamad De Goede, the home side could not argue with the other two.
Fawaaz Basadien clearly blocked the ball with his arm after a high cross from the left for the second, while for the third De Goede was given a red card for a professional foul on the Burundian who was clean on goal.
Bimenyimana took the kicks expertly, sending goalkeeper Sage Stephens the wrong way on all three occasions — in the fourth minute of first-half injury time and in the 49th and 56th minutes.
Incredibly though, Stephens was the star performer before the spot kicks. The bearded man on Stellies’ last line of defence pulled off some brilliant saves in the first half-hour of the match as Chiefs dominated play.
Such was his defensive prowess that he inspired his teammates to take the game to Chiefs and in one of their sorties upfront, Steve Barker’s men forced an uncharacteristic defensive error out of Chiefs.
Receiving a pass from Edmilson Dove with his back to goal, Njabulo Blom lost possession to Nhlanhla Mgaga, who needed no second invitation as he took two strides towards goal before unleashing a rocket past Itumeleng Khune to give his side an unlikely 29th-minute lead.
When Khune went down injured a few minutes later and had to make way for Brandon Petersen, it looked as though this was not going to be Amakhosi’s day.
But then the referee gave Amakhosi that seemingly soft penalty in injury time just before the break to mark the start of an historic afternoon, not only for Bimenyimana but for local professional football too.
Assured of success, Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane gave Samkelo Zwane, the son of former Jomo Cosmos and Orlando Pirates midfielder Eugene Zwane, his debut near the end.
The victory saw Amakhosi register a third successive victory in the league and increase their points tally from 10 matches to 17 and remain in fourth spot on the table.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Chiefs striker Bimenyimana in hat-trick penalty mood
Burundian becomes the first player in SA professional football history to score three goals from the spot
Burundian striker Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana made SA football history on a sunny Sunday afternoon at Cape Town Stadium when he scored a hat-trick from the penalty spot to help Kaizer Chiefs to a 3-1 Premiership victory over Stellenbosch FC.
It was the first time in the history of the professional game that a player scored three goals in one match via spot-kicks.
While Stellies probably felt the first penalty should not have been awarded as Bimenyimana appeared to have been tripping as he challenged for the ball with Mogamad De Goede, the home side could not argue with the other two.
Fawaaz Basadien clearly blocked the ball with his arm after a high cross from the left for the second, while for the third De Goede was given a red card for a professional foul on the Burundian who was clean on goal.
Bimenyimana took the kicks expertly, sending goalkeeper Sage Stephens the wrong way on all three occasions — in the fourth minute of first-half injury time and in the 49th and 56th minutes.
Incredibly though, Stephens was the star performer before the spot kicks. The bearded man on Stellies’ last line of defence pulled off some brilliant saves in the first half-hour of the match as Chiefs dominated play.
Such was his defensive prowess that he inspired his teammates to take the game to Chiefs and in one of their sorties upfront, Steve Barker’s men forced an uncharacteristic defensive error out of Chiefs.
Receiving a pass from Edmilson Dove with his back to goal, Njabulo Blom lost possession to Nhlanhla Mgaga, who needed no second invitation as he took two strides towards goal before unleashing a rocket past Itumeleng Khune to give his side an unlikely 29th-minute lead.
When Khune went down injured a few minutes later and had to make way for Brandon Petersen, it looked as though this was not going to be Amakhosi’s day.
But then the referee gave Amakhosi that seemingly soft penalty in injury time just before the break to mark the start of an historic afternoon, not only for Bimenyimana but for local professional football too.
Assured of success, Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane gave Samkelo Zwane, the son of former Jomo Cosmos and Orlando Pirates midfielder Eugene Zwane, his debut near the end.
The victory saw Amakhosi register a third successive victory in the league and increase their points tally from 10 matches to 17 and remain in fourth spot on the table.
Chiefs and AmaZulu settle for a draw
Chiefs coach Zwane ready to meet Bafana boss Broos
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Sundowns unafraid ahead of Champions League, says Mokwena
Lakay could be key to City’s CAF success
Back in his element‚ Hunt plots revival of SuperSport United
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.