Sport / Soccer

Zwane remains optimistic amid growing discontent with Chiefs

Coach promises ‘things will change for the better’ despite two wins from seven matches

13 September 2022 - 17:39 Sihle Ndebele
Arthur Zwane, coach of Kaizer Chiefs. Picture: SYDNEY MAHLANGU/BACKPAGEPIX
As pressure continues to mount on him, Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane has assured the Amakhosi faithful that things will change for the better.        

Chiefs’ unimpressive start to the league campaign continued on Sunday when they were held to a 1-1  draw against 10-man Marumo Gallants, the only team without a win in the league thus far, at Royal Bafokeng Stadium.

Mahlatse Makudubela put Gallants ahead after a glaring error by Chiefs defender Zitha Kwinika in the 12th minute. Kwinika redeemed himself to level matters in the 84th minute. The hosts’ defender Ismael Touré was sent off for fouling Ashley du Preez six minutes after the hour mark.

With a measly two wins from seven games — they drew two and lost three — some Chiefs fans have already started calling for Zwane’s head. Even so, the Glamour Boys coach remains optimistic that the team’s fortunes will change soon.

“We will keep grinding. We know we could have done better. I am positive things will change for the better because there’s a light at the end of the tunnel ... we’re getting into the final third. It’s a work in progress,” Zwane said after the game at Royal Bafokeng Stadium.

“Mangethe”, as Zwane is also known, did not hold back on Kwinika’s blunder. “We’re still making costly mistakes,” he said. 

Zwane feels Chiefs let themselves down. “We also say when there’s no pressure on the ball, just drop and centre. The ball was going to come to our players if Zitha had done that … all our defenders were just standing.

“I am obviously disappointed because it’s one game I believe we could have done better in terms of collecting maximum points.”

Chiefs soldiered on without Khama Billiat. Zwane provided an update on the Zimbabwean’s absence. “Billiat has got a knee injury. So we’re still assessing him alongside Reeve Frosler. Once they’re all available we’ll be spoilt for choice when we select the eleven,” Zwane said. 

Chiefs next host high-flying SuperSport United at FNB Stadium on Saturday (8pm).

