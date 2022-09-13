PSG coach Galtier praises Neymar’s work ethic

Dollar flirts with longest losing streak in a year as traders await release of US CPI data that is expected to show inflation is abating
Support has stabilised, underpinned by some growth among black voters and a marginal decline among whites, with its brand as a party of clean and efficient governance likely to remain the cornerstone ...
Suspended property watchdog CEO has denied allegations against her, saying they are being raised to keep her off the SABC board
Former Gauteng health MEC and Tshwane mayor says the change is likely to face resistance
The spillover is likely to intensify as temperatures drop and households require heating
The mining sector was hit by load-shedding, the effects of logistical constraints and higher production costs
The industry desperately needs a catalyst to shore up activity, according to an industry survey
President urges the West to speed up deliveries of weapons systems to back the advance
After the seventh game of the season the 1-0 defeat to Sundowns proves too much for chair Mpengesi
His movies broke with the established conventions of French cinema in 1960 and helped start a new way of filmmaking
Paris — Paris St Germain coach Christophe Galtier praised Neymar’s work ethic on Tuesday after the Brazilian’s sterling start to the season.
PSG travel to Maccabi Haifa on Wednesday for their Group H second game in the Champions League and they will be able to rely on what appears to be Neymar’s best season.
The 30-year-old forward, who failed to show his full potential in previous seasons, has already scored eight goals and set up six in seven Ligue 1 games. He also grabbed a goal and an assist in PSG’s 2-1 win against Juventus in their Champions League opener last Tuesday.
“It’s not just me and my staff. He had a realisation after last season, where he was underperforming,” Galtier told a news conference on Tuesday.
“He’s got very high goals. He started the season fit, very fit. We have been trying to put him in the best possible condition. He’s a creator, an artist and when he’s well physically, he gives back a lot. He is a player who has been working a lot, as much offensively as defensively.”
Among the formidable trio of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi, the Brazilian has taken the biggest share of the defensive work, proving to be an essential piece of Galtier’s high-press system.
His efforts will be more than welcomed on Wednesday as the Ligue 1 champions have been weakened in defence with Presnel Kimpembe’s muscle injury, which will keep the France international out for up to six weeks, the club said.
PSG are second in Group H behind Benfica on goal difference. Benfica travel to Juventus for their next game.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
PSG coach Galtier praises Neymar’s work ethic
Brazilian superstar is in sparkling form ahead of the Champions League match against Maccabi Haifa
Paris — Paris St Germain coach Christophe Galtier praised Neymar’s work ethic on Tuesday after the Brazilian’s sterling start to the season.
PSG travel to Maccabi Haifa on Wednesday for their Group H second game in the Champions League and they will be able to rely on what appears to be Neymar’s best season.
The 30-year-old forward, who failed to show his full potential in previous seasons, has already scored eight goals and set up six in seven Ligue 1 games. He also grabbed a goal and an assist in PSG’s 2-1 win against Juventus in their Champions League opener last Tuesday.
“It’s not just me and my staff. He had a realisation after last season, where he was underperforming,” Galtier told a news conference on Tuesday.
“He’s got very high goals. He started the season fit, very fit. We have been trying to put him in the best possible condition. He’s a creator, an artist and when he’s well physically, he gives back a lot. He is a player who has been working a lot, as much offensively as defensively.”
Among the formidable trio of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi, the Brazilian has taken the biggest share of the defensive work, proving to be an essential piece of Galtier’s high-press system.
His efforts will be more than welcomed on Wednesday as the Ligue 1 champions have been weakened in defence with Presnel Kimpembe’s muscle injury, which will keep the France international out for up to six weeks, the club said.
PSG are second in Group H behind Benfica on goal difference. Benfica travel to Juventus for their next game.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.