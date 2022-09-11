×

Sport / Soccer

Zambia beat Dludlu’s young Banyana to lift Cosafa Cup

11 September 2022 - 19:54 Vuyokazi Nkanjeni in Gqeberha
Ireen Lungu of Zambia and Sinazo Ntshota of SA during the Cosafa Women's Championship final at Isaac Wolfson Stadium in Gqeberha, September 11 2022. Picture: RICHARD HUGGARD/GALLO IMAGES
Ireen Lungu of Zambia and Sinazo Ntshota of SA during the Cosafa Women's Championship final at Isaac Wolfson Stadium in Gqeberha, September 11 2022. Picture: RICHARD HUGGARD/GALLO IMAGES

Zambia made history when they lifted the Cosafa Women’s Championship trophy for the first time, beating Banyana Banyana 1-0 in extra time at the Isaac Wolfson Stadium in Kwazakhele on Sunday.

Captain and goalscoring machine Barbra Banda broke the deadlock in the second half of extra time when she scored the winner to overcome coach Simphiwe Dludlu’s young SA side.

Despite the loss, stand-in coach Dludlu will leave Gqeberha proud of her youngsters’ efforts. The under-17 national women’s coach took charge of the second-string side in place of regular coach Desiree Ellis.

Zambia defeated Tanzania 2-1 in the semifinals while SA edged neighbours Namibia 1-0 in the other semi.

Banyana struggled to break through Zambia’s defence in the first half despite playing with a strong wind at their backs. Their only clear chance was late in the first half but Sinazo Ntshota’s attempt was blocked by Zambia goalkeeper Catherine Mlisonda.

Zambia continued with their attacking form in the second half, with skipper Banda muscling her way through the Banyana defence.

Banda, who was named player of the tournament, finally got her breakthrough in the 108th minute when she headed home the crucial goal to send her teammates wild in celebration.

Defending champions Tanzania beat Namibia 2-1 in the third-place playoff and took bronze.

Back to drawing board for Banyana after Brazil defeats

Coach Desiree Ellis says there is a lot of work to do ahead of the 2023 Women’s World Cup
Sport
5 days ago

Ramaphosa lifts Banyana’s Wafcon reward to R15m

Coach Desiree Ellis says the gesture is a big encouragement for women in football
Sport
2 weeks ago

Strong mentality helped Banyana shake off bridesmaid tag

SA woman football star Linda Motlhalo says team benefited from players joining foreign clubs
Sport
1 month ago
