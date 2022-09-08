AmaZulu coach Truter believes no team will dominate this season

Russian President Vladimir Putin has threatened to cut off supplies if European buyers impose price caps
AmaZulu coach Brandon Truter believes the 2022 Premier Soccer League (PSL) season will not be a one-horse race.
Last season Mamelodi Sundowns enjoyed complete dominance of SA football‚ winning a treble domestically as they made a clean sweep of trophies and were almost unchallenged for the league title.
Truter believes this season will be a different story with Sundowns already having lost twice in seven matches.
Orlando Pirates‚ who have one of the best squads in the league‚ also have two defeats to their name after seven matches and all 16 teams have lost at least one match so far.
Truter said this was because teams have been playing a lot of games in a short space of time. The compressed schedule arises from a month-long domestic Fifa break for the World Cup in Qatar from November 20 to December 18.
Truter believes many players will struggle with fatigue and injuries will be a problem for most teams.
“I think the league‚ because of the amount of games we are playing‚ is set up in a way that anybody can beat anybody. This is purely because of the fatigue caused by playing a lot of games in a short space of time‚” Truter said.
“The stats are there — against Cape Town City we ran [an average of] 15km [per player] and in the previous game we ran 12km. We run that distance on every third day.
“We are dealing with humans‚ not machines. They will break down‚ they will pick up injuries. Now you have the first XI that is running away with game minutes — and what about the rest of the squad? We have to manage that as well.
“It’s a season unlike any other with the fatigue and number of games coming.”
Truter said Usuthu played seven games in August in all competitions and in October they are set to play eight games‚ including the two-legged MTN8 semifinals‚ when they meet Kaizer Chiefs.
Fourth-placed Usuthu meet last-placed Chippa United at Moses Mabhida Stadium in the league on Saturday (3pm).
