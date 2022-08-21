Pirates in control but fail to punish SuperSport

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Matsatsantsa spurned two excellent opportunities to snatch a smash-and-grab at the end in a goalless draw at Lucas Moripe Stadium
Orlando Pirates dominated Sunday evening’s Premier Soccer League goalless draw against SuperSport United but could not bury their chances.
Matsatsantsa, still seeking a win under Gavin Hunt four games into the season, spurned two excellent opportunities to snatch a smash-and-grab at the end at Lucas Moripe Stadium.
Pirates are still seeking full fluency under new coach Jose Riveiro and could not add to successive 1-0 wins — at home to Chippa United and away against Royal AM — in front of a vocal crowd.
Bucs were forceful and snappy in their build-ups and pushed forward against a SuperSport who were hard to break down, but showed little ingenuity or fluency in the other direction until the final 15 minutes.
Pirates had the best of the opening half. Early on SuperSport goalkeeper George Chigova hesitated from a back pass and when he attempted to clear the ball, the Zimbabwean was charged down by the imposing frame of Bienvenu Eva Nga, the ball ricocheting off the striker for a goal kick.
Vincent Pule slipped on a pass on the edge of the area, recovered and slipped a ball for the overlapping left wingback Deon Hotto whose strike skimmed the side netting.
Pule cut in from the right onto his stronger left and cracked a powerful drive that thudded into the gloves of Chigova.
Referee Victor Gomes continued to direct traffic that mostly was travelling in the direction of Chigova’s goal in the second half.
Soon after the break Goodman Mosele found Eva Nga in space on the left of the area to strike powerfully at Chigova and Pule, steaming in on the other side, hit the rebound wide.
Bucs kept spurning chances, and SuperSport continued to battle to produce any and the game seemed headed for a draw, Kabelo Dlamini’s direct run through the middle ending with the forward driving wide of the left upright.
Given Bucs’ dominance without scoring it seemed inevitable SuperSport would conjure something at the other end.
When they did, substitute Thamsanqa Gabuza, on for Bradley Grobler in the 76th minute, missed a sitter in the 83rd. Pirates could not clear in their area allowing another Matsatsantsa replacement, Aubrey Ngoma, to square for Gabuza, who slipped on the ball with an open goal beckoning.
Gabuza won a bouncing ball on the edge of the box allowing another SuperSport substitute, Iqraam Rayners, to control and strike wide.
