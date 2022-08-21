×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport / Soccer

Klopp says Liverpool should get the points if United fans stop game

Reds are still looking for their first victory of the season

21 August 2022 - 17:26 Dhruv Munjal
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp and Fabio Carvalho after the match against Crystal Palace at Anfield in Liverpool, Britain, August 15 2022. Picture: PETER POWELL/REUTERS
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp and Fabio Carvalho after the match against Crystal Palace at Anfield in Liverpool, Britain, August 15 2022. Picture: PETER POWELL/REUTERS

Bengaluru — Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said his side should be awarded the three points if Monday’s game against Manchester United at Old Trafford is called off due to home fans protesting against their owners.

The high-profile fixture had to be rescheduled in May 2021 after United fans invaded the pitch before kickoff in protest against the Glazer family. Similar demonstrations are reportedly planned for Monday.

“I really hope it will not happen but if it does happen, I think we should get the points,” Klopp told reporters.

“We have nothing to do with the situation and if the supporters want the game not happening, then we cannot just rearrange the game again and fit it in somewhere in an incredibly busy season.”

The American Glazer family have been under fire from fans after United’s dismal start to the season. They have lost their opening two games and failed to secure transfer targets.

The Glazers are reportedly open to selling a minority stake in Manchester United, with British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe expressing an interest in acquiring the club.

Liverpool are also looking for their first win of the campaign after draws against Fulham and Crystal Palace.

Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Klopp says Liverpool should get the points if ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
Canoeist Van Deventer missing, presumed drowned
Sport / Other Sport
3.
SA score huge victory in first test against ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
Pirates coach puzzled by players’ inability to ...
Sport / Soccer
5.
Rampant Leeds prove too good for Chelsea
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Struggling United are not a long way adrift of Liverpool

Sport / Soccer

Palace defender Andersen receives death threats after Nunez red card

Sport / Soccer

Chasing pack want to close gap on Premier League duopoly

Sport / Soccer

Red Devils lash Liverpool in Bangkok

Sport / Soccer

Bayern seal €40m deal to buy Sadio Mane

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.