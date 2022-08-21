Klopp says Liverpool should get the points if United fans stop game

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Both government stimulus and pricing power amid disrupted supply chains have run their course
City has come up with the answer, says mayor Mpho Phalatse
The Public Servants Association is expected to continue with its ballot until Friday after talks about a pay hike deal failed
Africa’s biggest lender says it is guarding against new entrants emulating Capitec’s retail banking rise
Importers unhappy with slow decision-making in custom duty adjustment cases
Private school operator’s margins remain under pressure
Water levels in some rivers and lakes fall to lowest levels in almost a century
Matsatsantsa spurned two excellent opportunities to snatch a smash-and-grab at the end in a goalless draw at Lucas Moripe Stadium
The battery-electric concept keeps the muscle-bound looks and uses an 800V propulsion system
Bengaluru — Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said his side should be awarded the three points if Monday’s game against Manchester United at Old Trafford is called off due to home fans protesting against their owners.
The high-profile fixture had to be rescheduled in May 2021 after United fans invaded the pitch before kickoff in protest against the Glazer family. Similar demonstrations are reportedly planned for Monday.
“I really hope it will not happen but if it does happen, I think we should get the points,” Klopp told reporters.
“We have nothing to do with the situation and if the supporters want the game not happening, then we cannot just rearrange the game again and fit it in somewhere in an incredibly busy season.”
The American Glazer family have been under fire from fans after United’s dismal start to the season. They have lost their opening two games and failed to secure transfer targets.
The Glazers are reportedly open to selling a minority stake in Manchester United, with British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe expressing an interest in acquiring the club.
Liverpool are also looking for their first win of the campaign after draws against Fulham and Crystal Palace.
Reuters
