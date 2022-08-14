×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport / Soccer

Taiwo Awoniyi delivers hammer blow as Forest beat West Ham

Newly promoted side get first Premier League win in 23 years

14 August 2022 - 18:51 Hritika Sharma
Nottingham Forest's Taiwo Awoniyi scores their first goal against West Ham United with teammates at the City Ground in Nottingham, Britain, August 14 2022. Picture: CRAIG BROUGH/REUTERS
Nottingham Forest's Taiwo Awoniyi scores their first goal against West Ham United with teammates at the City Ground in Nottingham, Britain, August 14 2022. Picture: CRAIG BROUGH/REUTERS

Nottingham — A first-half goal from Taiwo Awoniyi was enough to earn Nottingham Forest a 1-0 win over West Ham United on Sunday, their first victory of the new Premier League season as the City Ground played host to top-flight soccer for the first time since 1999.

On his home debut, Awoniyi scored Forest’s first Premier League goal in 23 years in first half stoppage time by bundling home Jesse Lingard’s miscued shot from Harry Toffolo’s cross moments after West Ham had a goal disallowed by VAR.

Said Benrahma had slotted past on-loan Forest goalkeeper Dean Henderson after a West Ham counter but the goal was chalked off after Michail Antonio was adjudged to have fouled Orel Mangala in the build-up.

Forest also had a goal disallowed after a VAR check when Brennan Johnson was ruled offside in the 54th minute, and Henderson saved a penalty from West Ham captain Declan Rice about 10 minutes later to preserve the hosts’ slender lead.

Tomas Soucek’s shot was blocked by the slightly extended arm of Forest defender Scott McKenna, resulting in a penalty for the visitors after a VAR replay. Rice’s effort, dragged low to his left, was saved superbly by Henderson.

In the closing stages Forest full back Neco Williams cleared Kurt Zouma's header off the line as Steve Cooper’s side saw out seven minutes of stoppage time to pick up their first points of the campaign.

Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Former players tear into Manchester United after ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
Taiwo Awoniyi delivers hammer blow as Forest beat ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
Nienaber pins blame for loss on Boks ‘falling ...
Sport / Rugby
4.
Chippa punish wasteful Pirates
Sport / Soccer
5.
Coach Ian Foster’s fate to be decided soon
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Former players tear into Manchester United after Brentford defeat

Sport / Soccer

We fear no-one, says bullish Chiefs coach Zwane

Sport / Soccer

With Eintracht’s Kostic set to depart, Hertha fancy their chances

Sport / Soccer

Galaxy coach warns players not to get too excited after Sundowns win

Sport / Soccer

Caf unveils plans for African Super League to start next August

Sport / Soccer

MOGAMAD ALLIE: Spotlight on diaspora players as African teams prepare for World ...

Sport / Soccer

Ten Hag era at United begins with defeat to Brighton

Sport / Soccer

New Arsenal signing Jesus needs time to adapt, says Arteta

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.