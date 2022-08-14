Taiwo Awoniyi delivers hammer blow as Forest beat West Ham

Concerns that the Fed will have to wrestle with elevated inflation for a long time slowed this week’s rally
Nottingham — A first-half goal from Taiwo Awoniyi was enough to earn Nottingham Forest a 1-0 win over West Ham United on Sunday, their first victory of the new Premier League season as the City Ground played host to top-flight soccer for the first time since 1999.
On his home debut, Awoniyi scored Forest’s first Premier League goal in 23 years in first half stoppage time by bundling home Jesse Lingard’s miscued shot from Harry Toffolo’s cross moments after West Ham had a goal disallowed by VAR.
Said Benrahma had slotted past on-loan Forest goalkeeper Dean Henderson after a West Ham counter but the goal was chalked off after Michail Antonio was adjudged to have fouled Orel Mangala in the build-up.
Forest also had a goal disallowed after a VAR check when Brennan Johnson was ruled offside in the 54th minute, and Henderson saved a penalty from West Ham captain Declan Rice about 10 minutes later to preserve the hosts’ slender lead.
Tomas Soucek’s shot was blocked by the slightly extended arm of Forest defender Scott McKenna, resulting in a penalty for the visitors after a VAR replay. Rice’s effort, dragged low to his left, was saved superbly by Henderson.
In the closing stages Forest full back Neco Williams cleared Kurt Zouma's header off the line as Steve Cooper’s side saw out seven minutes of stoppage time to pick up their first points of the campaign.
Reuters
