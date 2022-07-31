Benni McCarthy to coach Manchester United

Rand touches best level in four weeks
Indiscriminate selling of long-duration growth stocks provides chance to acquire technology assets at cheap prices
Department of home affairs says it will reopen 29 border posts that were closed more than two years ago due to the pandemic
The party says the target should ideally be the top 5% of high-net-worth individuals, and estates with significant assets
New development gives innovative fintech companies access to certain customer information and systems
Survey will show the effect load-shedding has had on the sector that accounts for 14% of GDP
The elites are recognising there is no way the party can restore itself and that we would be better off if true disaster struck
The US president, who held several public events last week, will now return to strict isolation
With 100m to run at Hollywoodbets Greyville, punters looked set to celebrate with Imperial Ruby, but Shangani won narrowly
Ramaphosa celebrates with Banyana Banyana, showdown at the KwaZulu-Natal elective conference, wildfires scorch California, Macron in Cameroon, and more
Manchester United have confirmed the appointment of Bafana Bafana legend Benni McCarthy as one of the club’s three first-team coaches, to serve under new head coach Erik ten Hag.
United tweeted late on Saturday night: “Welcoming a new face to our coaching team ... Great to have you on board @BenniMcCarthy17.”
The club said in a statement: “Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has added to his back-room team with the appointment of Benni McCarthy as a first team coach.
“The former SA striker was a boyhood Reds fan and scored twice against us for Porto in the 2003/2004 Champions League knockout stages.
Welcoming a new face to our coaching team...Great to have you on board, @BenniMcCarthy17 👊#MUFC— Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 30, 2022
Welcoming a new face to our coaching team...Great to have you on board, @BenniMcCarthy17 👊#MUFC
“The ex-forward will specialise in coaching attacking plays and positioning.
“The coaching team is now in place ahead of the start of the 2022-2023 season, with Brighton & Hove Albion visiting Old Trafford on Sunday August 7 in our Premier League opener.
“Ten Hag will work closely with assistants Mitchell van der Gaag and Steve McClaren, with Benni slotting in alongside Eric Ramsay and Darren Fletcher as coaches. Former midfielder Fletcher also has a wider remit as technical director, overseeing the path from academy to the first team, plus players out on loan.
“Richard Hartis and Craig Mawson are the goalkeeping coaches.
“Everybody would like to extend a warm welcome to Benni upon joining the club.”
As we start a brand new day, remember the magnitude of this appointment!! This is HUUUUGE!!! A son of the soil achieving the unachievable!! Good luck son!!🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/9JDUvKj8VQ— robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) July 30, 2022
As we start a brand new day, remember the magnitude of this appointment!! This is HUUUUGE!!! A son of the soil achieving the unachievable!! Good luck son!!🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/9JDUvKj8VQ
As reports broke on Saturday of the appointment, McCarthy had denied the news. Reached on his UK cellphone he said: “Who’s pulling an April fool on me? No, sorry mate, no confirmation.”
McCarthy is Bafana’s all-time top scorer and the only South African to win the Uefa Champions League with Porto under Jose Mourinho in 2004.
Dutchman Ten Hag, who coached Ajax Amsterdam last season, begins his first campaign with United this season tasked with restoring the world’s most-supported team to former glory.
McCarthy has been head coach and won trophies with two Premier Soccer League teams — Cape Town City and AmaZulu.
As a player he began his European career at Ajax, who he signed for from Cape Town club Seven Stars in 1996. McCarthy went on to star for Celta Vigo in Spain, Porto and Blackburn Rovers, where he was second-top scorer with 18 goals in the 2006-2007 English Premier League to Chelsea’s Didier Drogba (20).
After a brief stint at West Ham McCarthy returned to SA to win trophies at Orlando Pirates.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Benni McCarthy to coach Manchester United
Bafana Bafana legend named as one of the club’s three first-team coaches
Manchester United have confirmed the appointment of Bafana Bafana legend Benni McCarthy as one of the club’s three first-team coaches, to serve under new head coach Erik ten Hag.
United tweeted late on Saturday night: “Welcoming a new face to our coaching team ... Great to have you on board @BenniMcCarthy17.”
The club said in a statement: “Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has added to his back-room team with the appointment of Benni McCarthy as a first team coach.
“The former SA striker was a boyhood Reds fan and scored twice against us for Porto in the 2003/2004 Champions League knockout stages.
“The ex-forward will specialise in coaching attacking plays and positioning.
“The coaching team is now in place ahead of the start of the 2022-2023 season, with Brighton & Hove Albion visiting Old Trafford on Sunday August 7 in our Premier League opener.
“Ten Hag will work closely with assistants Mitchell van der Gaag and Steve McClaren, with Benni slotting in alongside Eric Ramsay and Darren Fletcher as coaches. Former midfielder Fletcher also has a wider remit as technical director, overseeing the path from academy to the first team, plus players out on loan.
“Richard Hartis and Craig Mawson are the goalkeeping coaches.
“Everybody would like to extend a warm welcome to Benni upon joining the club.”
As reports broke on Saturday of the appointment, McCarthy had denied the news. Reached on his UK cellphone he said: “Who’s pulling an April fool on me? No, sorry mate, no confirmation.”
McCarthy is Bafana’s all-time top scorer and the only South African to win the Uefa Champions League with Porto under Jose Mourinho in 2004.
Dutchman Ten Hag, who coached Ajax Amsterdam last season, begins his first campaign with United this season tasked with restoring the world’s most-supported team to former glory.
McCarthy has been head coach and won trophies with two Premier Soccer League teams — Cape Town City and AmaZulu.
As a player he began his European career at Ajax, who he signed for from Cape Town club Seven Stars in 1996. McCarthy went on to star for Celta Vigo in Spain, Porto and Blackburn Rovers, where he was second-top scorer with 18 goals in the 2006-2007 English Premier League to Chelsea’s Didier Drogba (20).
After a brief stint at West Ham McCarthy returned to SA to win trophies at Orlando Pirates.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Man United sign Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez
No-nonsense Nortjé primed for English challenge
Discipline has been missing at United, says Fernandes
Red Devils lash Liverpool in Bangkok
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.