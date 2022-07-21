Discipline has been missing at United, says Fernandes

The Stoxx index of 600 European companies was off 0.4%, while the MSCI all-country stock index eased 0.14%
Mergers and acquisitions are likely to be smoother if audits of the companies are rigorous
In its scramble to find a solution to the energy crisis, SA must contend with a pandemic, war and ‘crazy’ prices
Salaries have been paid up to end-May, but pay for work done in June is still outstanding, employees say
Musk says 75% were sold in the second quarter because company wants extra cash on balance sheet
The move comes after May’s 50 bps hike, making these the two largest successive increases in more than five years
SPONSORED | The bank is building a capital and capability ecosystem that supports small traders, agribusinesses and entrepreneurs through hassle-free digital banking
The ECB raised its benchmark deposit rate by 50 basis points to zero percent
SuperSport goalkeeper signs up with the league champions for an undisclosed fee thought to be one of the biggest transfer deals of the PSL era
The Aston Martin F1 Team will feature the new wings on its livery at the French Grand Prix this weekend
Bengaluru — Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes welcomed new manager Erik Ten Hag’s uncompromising attitude towards punctuality, saying the Premier League club had lacked discipline before the Dutchman’s arrival.
Ten Hag was appointed manager of the Manchester club in April, replacing interim coach Ralf Rangnick, and Fernandes said he was pushing United’s players to improve their timekeeping from the outset.
“We missed that for a while and discipline is important,” Fernandes told reporters on Wednesday. “Discipline is not only the way you play, the position that you have, what you have to do; it’s also off the pitch.
“Don’t be late for the meetings. Don’t be late for the meals. That’s really important, because if everyone is on time and someone comes late, he should be punished.
“That’s really good that he’s doing that [fining players for being late] because I like to be on time, so I won’t have problems with that.”
Fernandes added that he was not sure of his United and Portugal teammate Cristiano Ronaldo’s future, which has become the subject of intense speculation in recent weeks.
Ronaldo has reportedly told the club he wants to leave to play Champions League football, and did not join the squad for the preseason tour starting in Thailand, citing family issues.
“I don’t know what Cristiano said to the club, to the manager, but we have to respect his space,” Fernandes said.
“Cristiano was our top scorer last season, he added goals. But it’s not on me, it’s the club that has to make the choices and Cristiano makes his own. I don’t know what’s going on in his head, if he wants to leave.”
United, who finished sixth in the Premier League last season, open the new league campaign at home to Brighton & Hove Albion on August 7.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Discipline has been missing at United, says Fernandes
Bengaluru — Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes welcomed new manager Erik Ten Hag’s uncompromising attitude towards punctuality, saying the Premier League club had lacked discipline before the Dutchman’s arrival.
Ten Hag was appointed manager of the Manchester club in April, replacing interim coach Ralf Rangnick, and Fernandes said he was pushing United’s players to improve their timekeeping from the outset.
“We missed that for a while and discipline is important,” Fernandes told reporters on Wednesday. “Discipline is not only the way you play, the position that you have, what you have to do; it’s also off the pitch.
“Don’t be late for the meetings. Don’t be late for the meals. That’s really important, because if everyone is on time and someone comes late, he should be punished.
“That’s really good that he’s doing that [fining players for being late] because I like to be on time, so I won’t have problems with that.”
Fernandes added that he was not sure of his United and Portugal teammate Cristiano Ronaldo’s future, which has become the subject of intense speculation in recent weeks.
Ronaldo has reportedly told the club he wants to leave to play Champions League football, and did not join the squad for the preseason tour starting in Thailand, citing family issues.
“I don’t know what Cristiano said to the club, to the manager, but we have to respect his space,” Fernandes said.
“Cristiano was our top scorer last season, he added goals. But it’s not on me, it’s the club that has to make the choices and Cristiano makes his own. I don’t know what’s going on in his head, if he wants to leave.”
United, who finished sixth in the Premier League last season, open the new league campaign at home to Brighton & Hove Albion on August 7.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Premier League talking points
Neville and Keane accuse United of ‘throwing in the towel
Liverpool hoping for favour from old rival Man United
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.