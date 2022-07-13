SuperSport coach Hunt takes a swipe at modern football’s coaching clichés

Brent is down sharply since hitting $139 in March
This is particularly helpful in understanding how economics and policy will affect markets this year
The amount is a 50% increase from S&P Global Ratings’ borrowing forecast for the utility in November
Maropene Ramokgopa rejects talk that her appointment is to do Cyril Ramaphosa’s bidding and says her credentials speak for themselves .
Abdurrahim Bux to take the reins as Colyn moves to another post at company formerly known as Imbalie Beauty
Boundaries between the crypto world and the traditional financial system will increasingly become blurred, posing significant risk to financial markets
Demand for SA coal and changes to Regulation 28 encourage a shift from energy plant construction
US president greeted as an old friend on arrival in Israel but faces tough talks with other leaders in the region
The location, as well as his record at St Andrews and in Majors make SA’s top-ranked player a realistic choice for winner
Dr Erica de Greef, co-founder of the African Fashion Research Institute, discusses her recent publications and her work as a decolonial fashion activist
SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt has mocked widely used modern football coaching clichés such as “rest defence”, “transitions”, “half spaces” and “critical phases”.
Football is a continually evolving sport, and coaches use creative coaching and training methods to stay ahead of the opposition and improve players.
The sport has also been influenced by technological advancements and improved coaching education, which have led to the coining of new phrases that “old school” Hunt is not a fan of.
“Are you resting the whole 90 minutes so that the opposition must score,” Hunt said with a naughty laugh when he was asked about the modern game phenomenon of rest defence, which is a defensive structure a team adopts when in control of the ball.
🚨Part Two🚨SuperSport coach Hunt makes a mockery of football coaching clichés like rest defence, transition, half spaces and critical phase. pic.twitter.com/wC2J0LNXDQ— Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) July 13, 2022
🚨Part Two🚨SuperSport coach Hunt makes a mockery of football coaching clichés like rest defence, transition, half spaces and critical phase. pic.twitter.com/wC2J0LNXDQ
“It’s like the word ‘transition’ — people jump onto words to sound like they know what they are talking about, but what is it really? It is like ‘critical phase’ — critical phase in the match should be from the first minute to the 90th minute.
“You have to be careful with these things because players will be looking at you talking about half spaces, zone one, zone two or zone three.
“You are not going to find the smell and feel of the dressing room in a computer. You have to understand what needs to be said and what needs to be done.
“It’s no good talking. You need action on the field and creating muscle memory and that is very important in football.”
In 2020 when he was the coach of Kaizer Chiefs, Hunt was quoted, to widespread ridicule, as saying video analysis is “the most overrated thing in the world”.
Video analysis and scouting of opposition teams have become among the most important aspects of modern football, and top teams around the world invest heavily in those departments to stay a step ahead of the opposition.
Hunt said since he left Chippa United late last year he has been watching a lot of football and he even went to England to visit Manchester City and Brentford.
“I watched a lot of games, I went overseas and I was at Man City, where I watched their training sessions and watched their games. I was also down at Brentford just to refresh a bit.
“Actually, it was not good for me because I am not that type of guy and I don’t need those breaks. But it was good in a way to have a look.”
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
SuperSport coach Hunt takes a swipe at modern football’s coaching clichés
Terms like ‘half spaces’ and ‘critical phases’ are like trying to find ‘the smell and feel of the dressing room in a computer’
SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt has mocked widely used modern football coaching clichés such as “rest defence”, “transitions”, “half spaces” and “critical phases”.
Football is a continually evolving sport, and coaches use creative coaching and training methods to stay ahead of the opposition and improve players.
The sport has also been influenced by technological advancements and improved coaching education, which have led to the coining of new phrases that “old school” Hunt is not a fan of.
“Are you resting the whole 90 minutes so that the opposition must score,” Hunt said with a naughty laugh when he was asked about the modern game phenomenon of rest defence, which is a defensive structure a team adopts when in control of the ball.
“It’s like the word ‘transition’ — people jump onto words to sound like they know what they are talking about, but what is it really? It is like ‘critical phase’ — critical phase in the match should be from the first minute to the 90th minute.
“You have to be careful with these things because players will be looking at you talking about half spaces, zone one, zone two or zone three.
“You are not going to find the smell and feel of the dressing room in a computer. You have to understand what needs to be said and what needs to be done.
“It’s no good talking. You need action on the field and creating muscle memory and that is very important in football.”
In 2020 when he was the coach of Kaizer Chiefs, Hunt was quoted, to widespread ridicule, as saying video analysis is “the most overrated thing in the world”.
Video analysis and scouting of opposition teams have become among the most important aspects of modern football, and top teams around the world invest heavily in those departments to stay a step ahead of the opposition.
Hunt said since he left Chippa United late last year he has been watching a lot of football and he even went to England to visit Manchester City and Brentford.
“I watched a lot of games, I went overseas and I was at Man City, where I watched their training sessions and watched their games. I was also down at Brentford just to refresh a bit.
“Actually, it was not good for me because I am not that type of guy and I don’t need those breaks. But it was good in a way to have a look.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
MOGAMAD ALLIE: Gavin Hunt and protégé Daine Klate face different coaching ...
Former Pirates captain Hlatshwayo to team up again with Hunt at SuperSport
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.