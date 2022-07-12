Rand stages a mild rebound, but the focus remains firmly on rising prices and the likelihood of further interest rate hikes
Banyana without ‘a number of players’ for Tunisia quarterfinal
Banyana Banyana have been rocked by a number of Covid-19 cases in their camp ahead of the crucial Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) quarterfinal against Tunisia in Rabat, Morocco, on Thursday.
The SA Football Association (Safa) said on Tuesday SA will be without “a number of players” when they meet Tunisia, though did not specify how many had contracted Covid-19.
Safa said at least two players missed SA’s final group game against Botswana, a 1-0 win in Rabat on Sunday, because of having contracted or been exposed to Covid-19.
Banyana have to beat Tunisia to qualify for next year’s Women’s Fifa World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. The top four teams at the Wafcon reach the World Cup and two more go into inter-confederation playoffs.
“We had one official who tested positive before the Burundi game [in the group stages]. The official was isolated and treated as she was symptomatic,” Banyana team physician Rodney Mokoka said.
“And 48 hours before the Botswana game we had one player who tested positive and she was also symptomatic. She was put in quarantine and treated accordingly. Her asymptomatic roommate, who tested negative, is in isolation, hence they both missed the Botswana game.”
Banyana won all of their Group C matches against Nigeria, Burundi and Botswana and are one of the favourites to win the tournament.
But SA have suffered setbacks, including key striker Thembi Kgatlana being ruled out of Wafcon after suffering an injury against Botswana. Another crucial forward, Jermaine Seoposenwe, was set to resume training on Tuesday after limping off against Botswana.
