Ten Hag says Ronaldo firmly in Man United’s plans and not for sale

Investors continue to fret over prospects of global recession as interest rates continue to rise
When you see an ANC politician, run, they are not there to protect you
Police minister says attacks across townships in three provinces were not co-ordinated and not acts of terrorism
As the country heads into a fourth week of deep power cuts, South Africans will be looking to political leaders for a solution to the worsening energy crisis
The buy-now-pay-later fintech company took a significant cut in valuation to raise funds for its US expansion
Treasury confident SA can avoid being placed on a list of countries that include Syria and Myanmar
The SA Citrus Growers Association vows to continue lobbying against the ‘restrictive legislation’
Speaker confirms president and prime minister to resign to pave way for unity government amid Sri Lanka’s worst crisis since independence
Unless the ICC introduces minimum rate fees, the Test format will be marginalised to the point of extinction outside the ‘big three’
Chef Besele Moses Moloi has been making major moves in the South African culinary scene
Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo is not for sale and is very much in the club’s plans this season, new manager Erik ten Hag said on Monday, stressing he had “a really good talk” with the Portuguese forward before going on tour.
The 37-year-old’s future at Old Trafford is the subject of intense speculation after he reportedly told the club he wanted to leave so he can play in the Champions League.
Ronaldo did not join the squad for the preseason tour starting in Thailand, citing family issues, and Ten Hag’s news conference ahead of Tuesday’s friendly with Liverpool was dominated by questions about the player’s future.
“We are planning with Cristiano Ronaldo for this season, so that’s it, I’m looking forward to working with him,” Ten Hag said. “Cristiano Ronaldo is not for sale. Cristiano is in our plans and we want to get success together.”
The Dutchman declined to say what was discussed or if Ronaldo accepted he would remain at the club this season. Ronaldo has a year left on his contract.
“I spoke with him before this issue came up. I had a conversation and a really good talk,” he said.
Asked to elaborate, Ten Hag said: “That is between Cristiano and me. Only what I can confirm is we had real good conversation together.”
Ten Hag is sticking with Harry Maguire as captain, with the England defender part of a 31-member squad in Bangkok that includes new signing Tyrell Malacia, who joined from Feyenoord and is the club’s only new addition so far.
The United boss said the World Cup scheduling meant clubs would need more players than a normal season. He declined to discuss other targets.
“We want to have the right players,” he said. “We have a really good squad working hard to develop our way of play. If the opportunity is there we will strike.”
He added: “The rest, we know what we want, we not only want new players, but the right players.”
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Ten Hag says Ronaldo firmly in Man United’s plans and not for sale
Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo is not for sale and is very much in the club’s plans this season, new manager Erik ten Hag said on Monday, stressing he had “a really good talk” with the Portuguese forward before going on tour.
The 37-year-old’s future at Old Trafford is the subject of intense speculation after he reportedly told the club he wanted to leave so he can play in the Champions League.
Ronaldo did not join the squad for the preseason tour starting in Thailand, citing family issues, and Ten Hag’s news conference ahead of Tuesday’s friendly with Liverpool was dominated by questions about the player’s future.
“We are planning with Cristiano Ronaldo for this season, so that’s it, I’m looking forward to working with him,” Ten Hag said. “Cristiano Ronaldo is not for sale. Cristiano is in our plans and we want to get success together.”
The Dutchman declined to say what was discussed or if Ronaldo accepted he would remain at the club this season. Ronaldo has a year left on his contract.
“I spoke with him before this issue came up. I had a conversation and a really good talk,” he said.
Asked to elaborate, Ten Hag said: “That is between Cristiano and me. Only what I can confirm is we had real good conversation together.”
Ten Hag is sticking with Harry Maguire as captain, with the England defender part of a 31-member squad in Bangkok that includes new signing Tyrell Malacia, who joined from Feyenoord and is the club’s only new addition so far.
The United boss said the World Cup scheduling meant clubs would need more players than a normal season. He declined to discuss other targets.
“We want to have the right players,” he said. “We have a really good squad working hard to develop our way of play. If the opportunity is there we will strike.”
He added: “The rest, we know what we want, we not only want new players, but the right players.”
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Banyana’s victory over dominant Nigeria part of the job, says coach
Manchester City sign Phillips from Leeds, Jesus heads to Arsenal
Bayern seal €40m deal to buy Sadio Mane
Liverpool sign defender Calvin Ramsay from Aberdeen
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.