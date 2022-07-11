Sadio Mané heads 10-man list for African Footballer of the Year

Sadio Mané heads a list of 10 nominees for the African Footballer of the Year award, to be handed out later in July for the first time in three years, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) announced on Monday.

Mané, who won the last award in 2019, will be favoured to win again after a season in which he helped Senegal to their first Africa Cup of Nations title plus qualification to the World Cup in Qatar. He also had cup success with Liverpool at club level but has since moved to Bayern Munich.

His former team mates Naby Keita and Mohamed Salah are also among the 10 nominees, along with Manchester City’s Riyad Mahrez. Salah won the award in 2017 and 2018 and Mahrez in 2016.