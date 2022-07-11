×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport / Soccer

Sadio Mané heads 10-man list for African Footballer of the Year

There’s been no award since 2019 because of the pandemic

11 July 2022 - 23:39 Mark Gleeson
Sadio Mané. Picture: JOHANNES SIMON/GETTY IMAGES
Sadio Mané. Picture: JOHANNES SIMON/GETTY IMAGES

Sadio Mané heads a list of 10 nominees for the African Footballer of the Year award, to be handed out later in July for the first time in three years, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) announced on Monday.

Mané, who won the last award in 2019, will be favoured to win again after a season in which he helped Senegal to their first Africa Cup of Nations title plus qualification to the World Cup in Qatar. He also had cup success with Liverpool at club level but has since moved to Bayern Munich.

His former team mates Naby Keita and Mohamed Salah are also among the 10 nominees, along with Manchester City’s Riyad Mahrez. Salah won the award in 2017 and 2018 and Mahrez in 2016.

The Covid-19 pandemic and decision to switch the qualification period from the calendar year to the 2021-22 season is the reason there has been no award for the last three years, Caf officials told Reuters.

The winner will be decided by a judging panel made up of members of Caf’s technical committee, press and coaches and captains of Africa’s 54 national teams and will be announced at a gala in Rabat, Morocco on July 21.

African Footballer of the Year nominees: Vincent Aboubacar (Cameroon), Achraf Hakimi (Morocco), Sebastien Haller (Ivory Coast), Naby Keita (Guinea), Kalidou Koulibaly (Senegal), Riyad Mahrez (Algeria), Sadio Mane, Edouard Mendy (both Senegal), Mohamed Salah (Egypt), Karl Toko Ekambi (Cameroon)

Reuters 

subscribe

Most read

1.
Ten Hag says Ronaldo firmly in Man United’s plans ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
Cool Djokovic douses Kyrgios’s fire to keep ...
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Ferrari’s Leclerc wins in Austria after late scare
Sport / Other Sport
4.
July set Crawford back but his season is better
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Former Pirates captain Hlatshwayo to team up ...
Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.