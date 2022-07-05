Banyana’s victory over dominant Nigeria part of the job, says coach

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis has warned her team not to get carried away after they got their Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) campaign off to a brilliant start in Morocco.

Banyana stunned competition favourites and 11-time champions Nigeria when they defeated them 2-1 in the opening Group C clash at Stade Prince Moulay Abdallah in Rabat on Monday.

Jermaine Seoposenwe, who returned to the national team set-up for the first time since 2019, and Hildah Magaia scored for SA in the second half before Rasheedat Ajibade pulled one back for the Super Falcons deep in added time.

“The players executed the plan really well, but the job is not done yet. It’s only a small part of the job,” Ellis said.

Ellis has said being able to fine-tune synergy between experienced Banyana stars and youthful players before the start of the tournament was one of the crucial factors in their mission to win Banyana’s first Wafcon match.