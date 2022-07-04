African Super League to kick off in 2023 with prize money of R1.6bn

Confederation of African Football (Caf) president Patrice Motsepe has confirmed that a new Super League for the continent will kick off in 2023 with total prize money of $100m (about R1.6bn).

This dwarfs the total prize money of $12.5m (about R204m) for Caf’s present headline continental competition, the Caf Champions League, where the winner takes home $2.5m (about R41m).

Caf said Motsepe has announced that the executive committee resolved that the African Super League will kick off in August 2023 and be launched in Tanzania in August 2022.