Sport / Soccer

Africa Cup of Nations finals moved to January 2024

Patrice Motsepe announces the creation of African Super League, to be launched on August 10

03 July 2022 - 18:39 Mark Gleeson
Patrice Motsepe. Picture: MARCIO MACHADO/EURASIA SPORT IMAGES/GETTY IMAGES
Patrice Motsepe. Picture: MARCIO MACHADO/EURASIA SPORT IMAGES/GETTY IMAGES

The African Football Confederation (Caf) has switched the dates of the next Africa Cup of Nations finals to January 2024, six months later than scheduled, the ruling body's president, Patrice Motsepe, said on Sunday.

He also announced the creation of an African Super League next season, which will be formally launched on August 10.

Both decisions were made at a Caf meeting in Morocco and are likely to spark controversy, notably the Cup of Nations dates, which again clash with club commitments for many of the players.

The finals were due to be played in June 2023 in the Ivory Coast, which remains as host.

Reuters

SA Women up against Nigeria with World Cup spot the goal

Top four finishers in Women’s Africa Cup of Nations will secure places at the 2023 finals
Sport
3 days ago

Banyana coach Ellis says they must not focus only on Nigeria at Awcon

All the sides must be respected, says coach
Sport
6 days ago

Ronaldo signs up as partner for crypto exchange Binance’s NFT push

Portuguese soccer star and Binance plan to create a series of non-fungible token  collections for sale on the company’s platform
Companies
1 week ago

Pirates release stalwart Nyauza

Club says it was an amicable parting of ways but his exit may raise eyebrows
Sport
1 week ago
