Africa Cup of Nations finals moved to January 2024
Patrice Motsepe announces the creation of African Super League, to be launched on August 10
03 July 2022 - 18:39
The African Football Confederation (Caf) has switched the dates of the next Africa Cup of Nations finals to January 2024, six months later than scheduled, the ruling body's president, Patrice Motsepe, said on Sunday.
He also announced the creation of an African Super League next season, which will be formally launched on August 10.
Both decisions were made at a Caf meeting in Morocco and are likely to spark controversy, notably the Cup of Nations dates, which again clash with club commitments for many of the players.
The finals were due to be played in June 2023 in the Ivory Coast, which remains as host.
Reuters
