Ria Ledwaba is no longer Safa vice-president, CEO Motlanthe says

Ria Ledwaba is no longer vice-president of the SA Football Association (Safa), the organisation’s CEO Tebogo Motlanthe confirmed.

This is because, Motlanthe said, Safa statutes state that the vice-president has to be a national executive committee (NEC) member.

Ledwaba, who lost to incumbent Danny Jordaan challenging for the presidency in Safa’s elective congress at Sandton Convention Centre on Saturday, was not cleared to stand in the election for NEC positions.

The governance committee said Ledwaba had not been nominated by her own region to stand for the NEC, as Safa statutes require, and that she had not sent a letter confirming she would accept the candidacy.

“Ria is no longer a member of the national executive committee — she only contested the presidency, she did not qualify to run for the NEC,” Motlanthe said.