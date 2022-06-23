Third bid to stop Safa elections ruled offside

The SA Football Association (Safa) elective congress is set to go ahead on Saturday after another attempt to stop it was dismissed by the high court in Pretoria on Thursday.

The congress will be held at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg where incumbent Danny Jordaan, vice-president Ria Ledwaba and Safa Tshwane president Solly Mohlabeng will contest the presidency.

The build-up to the congress has been dramatic with at least three court attempts to prevent the election going ahead by Safa members.

According to the federation, ousted Safa Vhembe region leaders approached the courts seeking postponement of the elective congress while a dispute within that region was being resolved. But the court struck the matter off the roll for a lack of urgency.

The ousted leadership of Safa Vhembe nominated Ledwaba in a bid to unseat Jordaan.