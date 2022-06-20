Pirates continue to strengthen squad for the coming season
A midfielder and a trio of attacking players have been recruited by the Buccaneers
Orlando Pirates have boosted their team with the acquisition of midfielder Miguel Timm and attackers Evidence Makgopa, Bienvenu Eva NGA and Azola Matrose.
Defensive midfielder Timm arrives at the Buccaneers after a storming season with Marumo Gallants, whom he helped to a 10th spot finish in the Premier Soccer League and to the Nedbank Cup final where they lost to Mamelodi Sundowns.
Pirates scored 34 goals in the league last season, much to the frustration of co-coach coach Mandla Ncikazi, and attackers Makgopa from Baroka and Eva NGA and exciting Matrose from Chippa United may go a long way towards solving their scoring problems.
The four players join central defenders Tapelo Xoki who has joined from AmaZulu and Nkosinathi Sibisi who was recruited from Golden Arrows last week after the departure of Thulani “Tyson” Hlatshwayo.
The club also announced the departures of Kwanda Mngonyama, Abel Mabaso, Justice Chabalala, Elson Sithole, Wayne Sandilands and Thabang Monare.
Sandilands’ contract lapses at the end of June and will not be renewed, but management are in discussions with the player regarding another role at the club.
Contract discussions with midfielder Monare collapsed as the two parties could not agree on terms.
