Sport / Soccer

Jordaan refuses to give his opinion on state of sport in SA

Safa president says Bafana coach Broos apologised for his comments — but he won’t say more

20 June 2022 - 18:24 Marc Strydom
Danny Jordaan. Picture: SOWETAN

SA Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan says he was satisfied Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos apologised for his comments on the standard of the sport in the country‚ but did not want to be pressed on whether those statements had validity.

Jordaan said Broos apologised to a Safa extraordinary congress on Saturday ahead of this Saturday’s elective congress.

Broos said in a media conference last Tuesday that the standard of players produced in the Premier Soccer League was not good enough‚ and SA was far behind African football powerhouses.

“The national coach‚ I had a meeting with him. He came to the congress and explained his position and apologised to the nation‚” Jordaan said. “Maybe you should get the tape where the national coach himself was speaking on this issue.”

Jordaan was asked if Broos might have made some points that were valid. “What specifically?” Jordaan asked. “I was not at the press conference. I was here. Call me tomorrow. We’ll talk about it.”

In a video clip of Broos’s apology to Safa’s congress at the Sandton Convention Centre on Saturday‚ the coach does apologise‚ but he says SA football needs change.

“First I want to apologise if my declaration at the press conference last Tuesday was disrespectful against this nation‚” Broos said. “This was not my intention‚ certainly not. I came here one year ago and the only thing I wanted was that SA football becomes better.

“I think we are on the right track but there is still a lot of work to do‚ and I hope this whole country will be with us to change some things that we have to change.

“We have to make SA football better. We have to make SA football more professional. I am just talking from my experience.

“I am a European and in Europe things are different from here in Africa. But also [from my] African experience. I worked for two years in Cameroon. When I compare the potential of this country with Cameroon‚ the potential of this country is 10 times more.

“Therefore it’s a pity SA is not among the best countries in Africa. I think this is something we have to achieve in the next years.”

Broos said he would do everything for Bafana to qualify for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nation and 2026 World Cup.

