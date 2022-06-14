Percy Tau cuts a lonely figure at Al Ahly after Pitso Mosimane’s departure

Mosimane’s departure could leave Tau out in the cold. Tau and Mosimane attracted unwarranted criticism and negative reviews from the club’s retired players and former stars.

This could make Tau’s stay difficult after Mosimane and his technical staff leave Egypt.

Approached for comment, Tau’s business manager, Mmatsatsi Sefalafala, did not want to engage on the matter.

“No comment. Percy has a contract with Al Ahly,” was all Sefalafala said.

Ahly legend Taha Ismail has been vocal in his criticism and said the club needs to sell Tau because he “lacks the quality” to play for the Red Devils.