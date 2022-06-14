International and local clubs ‘queue for services of Mosimane’

Pitso Mosimane’s manager, Moira Tlhagale, has been inundated with inquiries from clubs, including from the Premier Soccer League (PSL), seeking the services of the former Al Ahly coach but no deal has been struck with anyone.

Mosimane and Al Ahly shocked the football world on Monday when they announced they are parting ways after a relationship of just less than two years that produced five trophies.

Speaking on Tuesday morning from Egypt, Tlhagale said three PSL teams have also inquired about Mosimane’s availability.

“Yesterday [Monday] I got a lot of calls from different international and domestic [SA] clubs that are interested in coach Pitso Mosimane but … we have not signed anything with anyone.