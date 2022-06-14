×

Sport / Soccer

International and local clubs ‘queue for services of Mosimane’

Coach’s manager, Moira Tlhagale, says she has been inundated with inquiries after Al Ahly exit

14 June 2022 - 15:45 Mahlatse Mphahlele
There has been a lot of interest in the services of former Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane. Picture: BACKPAGEPIX/LADJAL JAFAAR
Pitso Mosimane’s manager, Moira Tlhagale, has been inundated with inquiries from clubs, including from the Premier Soccer League (PSL), seeking the services of the former Al Ahly coach but no deal has been struck with anyone.

Mosimane and Al Ahly shocked the football world on Monday when they announced they are parting ways after a relationship of just less than two years that produced five trophies.

Speaking on Tuesday morning from Egypt, Tlhagale said three PSL teams have also inquired about Mosimane’s availability.

“Yesterday [Monday] I got a lot of calls from different international and domestic [SA] clubs that are interested in coach Pitso Mosimane but … we have not signed anything with anyone.

“Interest is both international and domestic with three local SA teams that want the services of the coach,” she said.

“We have not gone into too much detail with anyone in terms of negotiations. Some of the teams that called wanted to confirm if he has signed with anyone already. This is because there have been reports in the media saying he has been linked or signed with certain clubs but that is not correct.”

Tlhagale, who also manages Mosimane’s right-hand men in fitness guru Kabelo Rangoaga and performance analysts Musi Matlaba and Kyle Solomon, said they will consider their options over the next few weeks.

“We are going to weigh our options but for now the coaches are preparing to go home where they will get a bit of rest. In the meantime, I will be consulting with them and working on the options that are available for us and what is the best solution going forward.”

