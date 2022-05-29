History beckons for Mosimane as Al Ahly eye Champions League final win
Victory in decider will mark a fourth Champions League success for SA coach
It will not be easy, but Pitso Mosimane is set to become a history maker in continental football if his Al Ahly side wins Monday’s African Champions League final.
Not only will it be the first time a club has won the top club prize on the continent three consecutive times, but it will also mark a fourth Champions League win for Mosimane...
