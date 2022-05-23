×

Sport / Soccer

Sundowns finish season in style with win over fired-up Royal AM

Mamelodi club had to fight hard for 3-2 victory at Chatsworth Stadium

23 May 2022 - 18:56 Marc Strydom
Mamelodi Sundowns celebrate during the DStv Premiership 2021/22 match between Royal AM and Mamelodi Sundowns at Chatsworth Stadium on May 23 2022. Picture: BACKPAGEPIX/SYDNEY MAHLANGU
Mamelodi Sundowns celebrate during the DStv Premiership 2021/22 match between Royal AM and Mamelodi Sundowns at Chatsworth Stadium on May 23 2022. Picture: BACKPAGEPIX/SYDNEY MAHLANGU

Premier Soccer League (PSL) champions Mamelodi Sundowns finished their season in style with a 3-2 win over a fired-up Royal AM at Chatsworth Stadium on Monday.

Downs had wrapped up the title in April with four matches to go.

With goals by Gaston Sirino in the 13th minute, Thabiso Kutumela in the 48th and Peter Shalulile in the 61st Sundowns looked as though they might run away with the match.

Royal striker Victor Letsoalo got one back in the 69th minute and seven minutes later Mokete Mogaila scored to ensure an exciting final quarter, but Sundowns held out.

The defeat leaves Royal needing a win from their final game against Orlando Pirates in Chatsworth on Friday night, rescheduled due to the Buccaneers reaching the Caf Confederation Cup final, to overtake Cape Town City and end in second place.

This game was abandoned on Saturday midway through the first half due to a waterlogged pitch at the Chatsworth Stadium.

