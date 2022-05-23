Guardiola hails Man City ‘legends’ after title defence

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola hailed his team as “legends” after they won their fourth Premier League title in five years with a 3-2 comeback win over Aston Villa in Sunday’s final game.

City trailed 2-0 and risked seeing the title slip out of their grasp before Ilkay Gundogan scored, Rodri equalised and then Germany midfielder Gundogan grabbed the winner in an incredible five-minute spell.

“Four Premier Leagues — these guys are legends already; people have to admit it. This group of players are absolutely eternal in this club because what we achieved is so difficult,” said the Spaniard.

“First one to get 100 points [in 2017/2018], second one in Brighton [final day, 2018/2019], the third without people and this one with people is the best,” he added.

City crashed out of the Champions League with a semifinal loss to Real Madrid after conceding three goals within five minutes late in the second leg and Guardiola jokingly said that he had taken tips from the Spanish club.

“I called Real Madrid and they gave me good advice.” he said. “No explanation in Madrid, no explanation today. It’s momentum. Sometimes it’s nice to live these situations. I have the feeling this will help us to be stronger next season,” he said.

“Maybe we need a little more time but every second that passes after this Premier League we realise that four Premier Leagues in five years in this country is probably the best achievement we have done in our careers. It is incredible,” he added.

The former Barcelona coach, who moves ahead of Arsene Wenger and Jose Mourinho, who both had three Premier League title triumphs, showed empathy for Liverpool, who finished second.