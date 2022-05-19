Chiefs stand between Swallows and relegation
Dramatic weekend ahead with several teams fighting to stay in the Premier League
19 May 2022 - 16:11
Baroka FC, Swallows FC, TS Galaxy and Maritzburg United all face relegation to the National First Division (NFD) going into the final day of the Premier Soccer League (PSL) season on Saturday.
They are staring down the barrel but fourth-from-bottom Maritzburg have a slight advantage as they have two games in hand, which should help them avoid being sucked into the promotion and relegation playoffs...
