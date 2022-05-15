Man City draw ensures Premier League race will go to the wire

London — The Premier League title race looks set to go down to the final day after Manchester City dropped two points with a 2-2 draw at West Ham United on Sunday.

Riyad Mahrez failed to a convert a late penalty that would have won the game for Pep Guardiola’s side, who were 2-0 down at halftime at the London Stadium.

The result left City on 90 points with one game to play and second-placed Liverpool, chasing an unprecedented quadruple of trophies, four points behind but with two matches left.

Liverpool travel to Southampton on Tuesday and victory in that game would leave them one point behind heading into Sunday’s final round of games. A defeat would hand the title to City.

Both sides are at home for their last games — City face Aston Villa, managed by former Liverpool favourite Steven Gerrard, while Juergen Klopp’s team host Wolverhampton Wanderers.