Sport / Soccer

Motaung: Chiefs bosses tackling coaching vacuum

04 May 2022 - 16:43 Mahlatse Mphahlele
Kaizer Chiefs marketing and commercial director Jessica Motaung. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/SYDNEY SESHIBEDI
With a particularly underwhelming season coming to an end‚ Kaizer Chiefs bosses are applying their minds carefully to coaching at the club‚ says marketing and commercial director Jessica Motaung.

Amakhosi have no coach after firing Stuart Baxter on April 21. The club is under the guidance of Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard in caretaker roles.

Since Baxter left after Chiefs’ 1-0 Premier Soccer League (PSL) defeat to SuperSport United‚ Amakhosi lost three matches in succession to Stellenbosch FC‚ Golden Arrows and Cape Town City before they beat Marumo Gallants on Tuesday night.

Chiefs are outsiders to qualify for the Caf Champions League or Confederation Cup next season by finishing second or third in the PSL.

“We continue to apply our mind on the coaching situation‚” Motaung said. “Well done to the team last night [Tuesday’s win over Gallants]. We will finish the season off and obviously make the announcements in due course.”

Zwane has already raised his hand to take the job on a permanent basis if the club’s bosses look in his direction when they decide on a replacement for Baxter.

In other developments out of Naturena‚ Chiefs and the PSL are headed for court next week in the matter of Amakhosi’s missed fixtures against Arrows and CT City in December. The case at the South Gauteng high court starts on Tuesday.

“In terms of the court case‚ it is happening but I really can’t speak about it now because it is sub-judice‚” Motaung said.

