×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport / Soccer

Klopp elated as Reds make it to the Champions League final

04 May 2022 - 16:35 Philip O'Connor
Juergen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool applauds the fans after their sides victory during the UEFA Champions League Semi Final Leg Two match between Villarreal and Liverpool at Estadio de la Ceramica on May 3 2022 in Villarreal, Spain. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/DAVID RAMOS
Juergen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool applauds the fans after their sides victory during the UEFA Champions League Semi Final Leg Two match between Villarreal and Liverpool at Estadio de la Ceramica on May 3 2022 in Villarreal, Spain. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/DAVID RAMOS

Juergen Klopp said reaching his fourth Champions League final as a coach felt almost like a new experience as his Liverpool side came back from two goals down against Villarreal to secure a 5-2 aggregate win in their semifinal on Tuesday.

Liverpool, leading 2-0 from the first leg in England last week, were rocked by two first-half goals from the Spanish side. However, three second-half strikes secured their third Champions League final in five seasons under the German.

“It feels like the first in 20 [years],” said Klopp, who led Borussia Dortmund to the final of the competition in 2013. “It’s outstanding, because we obviously made it a little tricky for ourselves, but we knew these kind of things could happen.”

Liverpool head to the final in Paris to face either Real Madrid or Manchester City, who play their second leg in Madrid on Wednesday with City holding a slender 4-3 lead on aggregate.

Klopp’s side were shocked by Villarreal’s aggressive man-marking in the first half that took them out of their own pressing game, and the coach conceded that he struggled to find highlights from the opening 45 minutes to show his players.

“We knew what was wrong because it was obvious, but we didn’t have a situation to show them where we got it right,” Klopp explained.

“I said [to my staff] ‘find one where we do it well and we can show it’, and we come in and they said ‘no, we don’t have it’.”

The introduction of Colombian winger Luis Diaz at the break seemed to liven up Liverpool’s attack as Fabinho, Diaz and Sadio Mane scored the goals that got them into the final.

“Obviously Luis, what a player he is, but it’s not about who came on, it was about how we started to play,” Klopp said.

The 54-year-old coach said he had no preference for who his team would face in the final on May 28, saying “whoever it will be, it will be massive”.

For opposite number Unai Emery it was the end of an epic Champions League campaign for Villarreal, who knocked out Juventus and Bayern Munich en route to the semifinals.

“Tonight we showed everybody we are a good team as well, we can have chances … but the difference in two matches, in the first leg and the second leg was their excellence,” the Spaniard told BT Sport.

Reuters

Villarreal seek perfection to beat near flawless Liverpool

Spanish side have to overcome a two-goal deficit as Reds eye a clean sweep of trophies
Sport
1 day ago

Man United must bring in two top-class strikers, says Rangnick

Outgoing coach says successful teams have a range of scorers
Sport
3 hours ago

Premier League talking points

Manchester City have the best defensive record in the league this season, just as they did last term
Sport
1 day ago

Real Madrid will take the game to Man City, says Ancelotti

Spanish team aims to attack in the Champions League semifinal to overturn a one-goal deficit
Sport
23 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Steve Davis, the Jonah Lomu of bloodstock, rides ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Man United must bring in two top-class strikers, ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
Real Madrid will take the game to Man City, says ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
I wouldn’t change it for anything — Kevin ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Simelane says centre partner Odendaal is a huge ...
Sport / Rugby

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.