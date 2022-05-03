Red-hot striker Shalulile on target for Sundowns

Mamelodi Sundowns in-form striker Peter Shalulile is now three goals from breaking Collins Mbesuma’s 16-year record of 25 league goals in a season.

This is after the Namibian striker scored for Sundowns in a 2-0 Premier Soccer League victory over Sekhukhune United at Ellis Park Stadium on Tuesday. Shalulile is now on 22 goals.

The other Sundowns goal was scored by Aubrey Modiba in the first half while Shalulile scored during the referee’s added time.

Modiba is in a purple patch as he was on the scoresheet in the Nedbank Cup semifinal 2-1 win over Royal AM in Durban on Saturday.

Sundowns had already wrapped up the league title ahead of Tuesday’s clash, but they aimed to win as they look to end the season with 70 points after their quest of a record 71 points — set by themselves in 2016 — was recently beaten.

Sundowns, who were the dominant force, had more chances but they either missed their opportunities or were saved by Sekhukhune’s goalkeeper Toaster Nsabata.

Gaston Sirino had two good chances in the opening 20 minutes, but he narrowly missed the target on both occasions.

The hosts came close to breaking the deadlock after 27 minutes of play when a deflected Yusuf Maart free kick troubled Sundowns goalie Reyaad Pieterse as he lost the ball but fortunately for him there was no Sekhukhene player to pounce on the rebound.

A minute later Modiba scored a beautiful long-range goal as the champions took the lead in the match.

Shalulile had another good chance after 75 minutes but his header was also not successful.

However, Shalulile did not give up and he finally managed to find the back of the net during the referee’s added time.