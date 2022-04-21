Sundowns treated well on the continent, says Mngqithi

After allegations by Orlando Pirates of poor treatment from Simba SC in Tanzania last weekend, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi says his club has earned respect on the continent and they are treated well on their travels.

Pirates coach Mandla Ncikazi went on a tirade after they lost 1-0 to Simba SC in the first leg of the Caf Confederation Cup quarterfinal clash at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Sunday. The second leg is at Orlando Stadium on Sunday.

Ncikazi said Bucs were treated “like animals” and also disputed the decision on the penalty from which Shomari Kapombe scored in the 68th minute.

Simba SC CEO Barbara Gonzalez replied with a strongly worded statement, saying Ncikazi’s remarks were “defamatory, unprofessional, unethical and distasteful”.

As Sundowns prepare for their own big quarterfinal second leg, in the Caf Champions League against Petro Atletico at FNB Stadium on Saturday (Petro won 2-1 in Angola), Mngqithi did not want to delve into the details of what might have happened to Pirates in Tanzania. He said, however, the Brazilians receive fair treatment and also plan for their continental trips with precision.