Reasons for Baxter’s reported departure emerge
Kaizer Chiefs spokesperson remains mum on alleged firing of coach
Stuart Baxter’s reluctance to use the club’s emerging talent when Kaizer Chiefs are in a rebuilding phase and ill-advised comments after a defeat to SuperSport United at the weekend, are among factors that may have cost him his job as coach.
Chiefs had not, at the time of publishing, confirmed Baxter’s alleged firing, as reported by Soccer Laduma.
The closest the club has come to an official comment is when its social media administration responded to a question from a fan on Twitter with the cryptic: “We can’t say anything right now.”
The tweet is not an outright denial, which seems revealing.
Reached via WhatsApp on Thursday afternoon and asked to confirm or deny Baxter’s departure, Chiefs spokesperson Vina Maphosa replied: “I am not informed yet.”
It has been learnt though that Baxter had a meeting with Chiefs’ football department, including sporting director Kaizer Motaung jnr, on Wednesday regarding developments in the first team and some of his statements made in the media.
The meeting apparently did not go well. It is unclear whether Chiefs decided to fire Baxter, as has been reported, or the coach decided to leave.
The reasons for the alleged breakdown in the relationship, and particularly Chiefs’ unhappiness, are beginning to emerge and are based on a combination of factors.
The lacklustre performances and inconsistency of the team — who are in fourth place in the Premier Soccer League with seven matches left to play, having won four, lost four and drawn two of their past 10 matches — is one factor.
Chiefs are set for a better finish than their eighth place last season under Baxter’s predecessor, Gavin Hunt. But they made strong signings in the preseason and have a target of at least second place in the league to runaway leaders Mamelodi Sundowns to clinch a place in next campaign’s Caf Champions League.
On current form that seems unlikely.
