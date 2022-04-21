Reasons for Baxter’s reported departure emerge

Stuart Baxter’s reluctance to use the club’s emerging talent when Kaizer Chiefs are in a rebuilding phase and ill-advised comments after a defeat to SuperSport United at the weekend, are among factors that may have cost him his job as coach.

Chiefs had not, at the time of publishing, confirmed Baxter’s alleged firing, as reported by Soccer Laduma.

The closest the club has come to an official comment is when its social media administration responded to a question from a fan on Twitter with the cryptic: “We can’t say anything right now.”

The tweet is not an outright denial, which seems revealing.