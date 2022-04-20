Morocco best team in group, says Bafana coach

Broos said if Bafana want to finish on top of the group, they will have to beat Morocco, preferably at home and away. He admitted he does not know much about Liberia.

“If we want to be first in the group, we have to beat Morocco. We played against Zimbabwe in the World Cup qualifiers last year and we know them very well.

“Morocco are a tough team but this is the team we have to beat. We are better than a few months ago, and I think if we can beat them twice it will be very good for us.

“Liberia are a team I don’t know, and I don’t know their players, so it is up to us to look for videos of their recent matches. Maybe they are the weakest team in the group but it is always dangerous to underestimate an opponent.

“We are going to look at their last games and see how good they are but if we look at this group, Morocco are the best team and Zimbabwe are our neighbours. It is going to be very tough games. Liberia normally has to be the weakest team in our group.”