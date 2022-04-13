Sundowns target Pitso’s 71-point league record

“Our target is always to better ourselves and to know the challenge that we have in the Champions League is bigger than all of us,” he said.

Sundowns have scored 22 goals in their past five matches in all competitions, but the statistic that pleases Mngqithi more is that The Brazilians have only conceded four in that period.

“When it comes to goals, it is not hefty, but we were only looking to score two. If we score two goals in a match we are happy, and if we can keep maybe four clean sheets in five matches we are happy. So when we score 22 we don’t want to get carried away, because that has got the potential of complacency creeping in,” he said.

Red-hot striker Peter Shalulile broke records and made history when he scored a hat-trick in the 6-0 win over Golden Arrows on Tuesday.

The Namibian international became the first player to score back-to-back hat-tricks in the PSL since its inception in the 1996/1997 season, and the first Sundowns player to score more than 20 goals in the league in a season.

Shalulile, 28, leads the league scoring charts with 21 goals and has scored 27 in all competitions.

Mngqithi praised the striker for his remarkable exploits and said Shalulile was one of the best in the PSL simply by virtue of his phenomenal work rate.

“He runs the hardest in the team. He works very hard and some will say he is lucky because when you find him, [he is] in positions where he taps in or scores with one touch or that little header. It looks like this guy is very fortunate. But for me, it’s when opportunity meets hard work that a lot of people will say you are lucky. That’s what happens with Peter.

“He has been a good example in our team who everybody can follow. The team is working hard, but Peter is one of the most professional I’ve worked with.”

Shalulile is four goals from breaking Collins Mbesuma’s 16-year-old record for the most goals (25) in a PSL season.

Shalulile will be looking to add to his three Caf Champions League goals when Sundowns travel to Angola to face Petro de Luanda in the quarterfinals on Saturday (6pm SA time).