Broos ‘had a chat’ with Mosele and is delighted to have Pirates star back in Bafana

Hugo Broos “had a good chat” with Goodman Mosele ahead of the Orlando Pirates midfielder’s Bafana Bafana call-up for friendlies against Guinea and France, the national coach said, and the player’s past transgression is now a closed book.

Broos said he is delighted to have Mosele, who absconded from a call-up for 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Ethiopia in October, finally in the Bafana fold as he has been in outstanding form for Pirates.

The coach believes the Bucs duo of Mosele and Thabang Monare can bring much-needed “power and aggression” to the Bafana midfield that was clearly lacking in last year’s World Cup qualifying campaign.

“Goodman made the mistake in October, but that doesn’t mean because someone made a mistake that you have to forget about them,” Broos said after recalling the classy midfielder to his squad for the games against Guinea in Belgium on March 25 and France in Lille on March 29.

“We had a good chat a few days ago. And this is finished for me now — the problem is solved.

“And when I see Goodman’s performances for Pirates I think he deserves another chance. And the chance is there now in the next games.”