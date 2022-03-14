This is how we spent Fifa’s R420m, explains Safa CFO
Local association officially closes 2010 Fifa World Cup Legacy Trust
14 March 2022 - 17:16
The SA Football Association (Safa) has confirmed the closure of the 2010 Fifa Legacy Trust after its coffers ran dry.
After the successful staging of the first Fifa World Cup in Africa, the country received R450m from Fifa to help develop football in SA. Safa was the main beneficiary of the trust in the form of R420m...
