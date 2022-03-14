Sport / Soccer

Broos names Bafana squad for France and Guinea

Friendlies will help team prepare for 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers starting in June

14 March 2022 - 16:49 Marc Strydom
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has announced his final squad to face Guinea and France in this month's frinedlies in Europe. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/LEE WARREN
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has named his 23-man squad for the forthcoming friendlies against Guinea and France.

Making the announcement on Monday, Broos said he was pleased at the strong opposition arranged for the two friendlies as he needs such tests to improve his players’ experience level and gain crucial answers on where Bafana need to improve.

“After the World Cup qualifiers ended [last year] we thought about it and what we had to do in the March Fifa date. From the beginning I said: ‘Don’t bring Botswana, I need big teams’,” Broos said.

“There was Ivory Coast and Burkina Faso, and then France came. I think France will play 80% or 90% of their top players, but I’m sure the coach [Didier Deschamps] will also use the match to try some players.”

SA face Guinea in Belgium on March 25 and will be tested against world champions France in Lille on March 29. Broos will use the games as preparation for the crucial 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers starting in June.

Added to Broos’ provisional squad was Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Mothobi Mvala. Left out were Brylon Petersen (Kaizer Chiefs), Mduduzi Mdantsane (Cape Town City), Pule Mmodi (Golden Arrows), Victor Letsoalo (Royal AM), Sbonelo Cele (Golden Arrows), Veluyeke Zulu (Chippa) and Rivaldo Coetzee (Sundowns).

Bafana squad

Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams (SuperSport United), Bruce Bvuma (Kaizer Chiefs), Veli Mothwa (AmaZulu).

Defenders: Nyiko Mobbie (Sekhukhune United), Terrence Mashego (Cape Town City), Lyle Lakay (Sundowns), Siyanda Xulu (unattached), Rushine de Reuck (Sundowns), Khuliso Mudau (Sundowns), Bandile Shandu (Pirates), Nkosinathi Sibisi (Golden Arrows), Athenkosi Mcaba (Stellenbosch FC).

Midfielders: Mothobi Mvala (Sundowns), Keagan Dolly (Chiefs), Ethan Brooks (TS Galaxy), Teboho Mokoena (Sundowns), Goodman Mosele (Pirates), Thabang Monare (Pirates).

Strikers: Fagrie Lakay (Pyramids FC, Egypt), Percy Tau (Al Ahly, Egypt), Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Minnesota, US), Lyle Forster (Westerlo, Belgium), Evidence Makgopa (Baroka FC).

