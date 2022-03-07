Neville and Keane accuse United of ‘throwing in the towel

It was only the second defeat in the Premier League for Rangnick since taking over after the dismissal of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but Neville said United’s recent results had been hiding the reality of their squad’s level.

“For the past two to three months, United have been plastering over the wounds, playing against sides that you don’t have to be at your best to get a result. The only two teams they’ve played from the top eight, City and Wolves, have done them — and there’s a few tough games coming up,” he said.

“The dressing room isn’t broken, but it isn’t far off. The evidence is there. You find out what it’s like when the going gets tough and a lot of them went missing,” he said.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said his team’s display showed they remain as hungry for success despite their trophy-filled seasons under the Spanish coach.

“I said many times the biggest form of success for a manager is that after winning three Premier Leagues in the past four years, we still run like we run and we are still there to win again.

“You can get confused and think you are what you are not. Still we are humble enough to do it again and again and be up there,” he said, adding that “these guys have been there for many years”.

Guardiola said the latest battle for the title with Liverpool, who are six points behind leaders City and have a game in hand, was another struggle in a memorable duel.

“We have the toughest opponent I have ever faced in my career as a manager. Fighting with them [Liverpool] and being with them for trophies and titles, it is the biggest achievement of my career,” he said.

“The second half was one of the highest levels we have played at in years,” he said. “I am so demanding, but I know my limits and I know the players’ limits and the second half, in all terms, the display was everything.”

Manchester United interim manager Rangnick rejected any suggestion that there was more to Cristiano Ronaldo’s absence from his team for Sunday’s 4-1 defeat than a hip injury.