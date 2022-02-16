Baxter laments Chiefs’ lack of clear chances against City

Kaizer Chiefs controlled the game but did not get enough movement around and service into their front three to turn that into more chances on goal, Stuart Baxter said after his team’s

0-0 draw in the Premier Soccer League away game with Cape Town City.

Baxter said Chiefs’ performance improved from their disappointing 1-0 Nedbank Cup defeat — returning from the two-month domestic break — against TS Galaxy on Sunday.

Returning to league action, Baxter said with more movement upfront Chiefs could have come away with the three points.

“With the performance, I think we had good control of the game, until probably about the last 10, 15 minutes. Because we did create chances without really hitting the target, we might have felt we were the ones who should go on and try to win the game.

“When we tried to do that in the last 15 minutes, and had a few changes to make, and you do lose your shape a bit with that, because we pushed on we left ourselves open a bit. We conceded a few dangerous situations where we had to defend really bravely.

“All in all I thought it was a better performance than against TS Galaxy. It was a controlled performance. If we’d got a bit better movement around our front three, and given better service with that final pass, we could have come away with all three points.”

Baxter made three personnel changes — Erick Mathoho, Reeve Frosler, and Ramahlwe Mphahlele replaced Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya, Siyabonga Ngezana and Nkosingiphile Ngcobo — and tweaked his formation from the XI against Galaxy.

“We changed our shape because looking at the set-up of Cape Town City we thought playing with that extreme width that the wingbacks would give us would be better.

“We changed personnel a bit. We wanted fresh legs a bit. Mshini [Nkosingiphile Ngcobo] has a bacterial infection so he couldn’t play. We had created a bit of a role for Mshini because he’d been doing so well as that No 10 in the pocket. So we went away from that tonight. I think the changes had a positive effect, but then when you don’t win the game you’re not completely happy.”

Third-placed Chiefs meet Baroka FC next at Peter Mokaba Stadium on February 26.