Nassir Cassim appointed arbitrator in Chiefs-PSL dispute

Senior advocate Nassir Cassim has been appointed the arbitrator in the dispute between Kaizer Chiefs and the Premier Soccer League (PSL) to be heard on Wednesday.

Amakhosi missed two PSL matches against Cape Town City and Golden Arrows in December.

Due to an outbreak of 31 Covid-19 cases in their camp, which rose to 50, Chiefs applied on December 3 to have four matches postponed as they were forced to shut their Naturena headquarters.

The application was rejected by the PSL’s football department and the executive committee also turned it down. PSL prosecutor Zola Majavu summoned Chiefs to appear before a disciplinary committee.

Chiefs took the PSL executive committee’s decision to arbitration at the SA Football Association (Safa). Disciplinary action has been postponed pending the outcome of the arbitration.

“Advocate Cassim has been appointed to do the matter between Chiefs and the PSL and it will be heard on February 9. Both parties have agreed on Cassim and it’s all systems go now,” said Safa CEO Tebogo Motlanthe.

Motlanthe also said that Safa will be reconvening its eagerly awaited congress later this month.

“We are reconvening the congress on February 26 to deal with constitutional amendments and also determine the date for the elective congress. You must remember that this year we must go for elections.”