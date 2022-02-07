New rules force Sundowns to move Champions League clash

Mamelodi Sundowns will play their first match of the Caf Champions League group stages against Sudanese side Al-Hilal Omdurman at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium in Rustenburg on Friday.

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) has banned most stadiums on the continent from hosting continental club and international matches as they roll out new venue compliance regulations.

This has the potential to throw March’s World Cup qualifiers into disarray and has left clubs scrambling to find alternative venues for the restart of the Caf Champions League and Confederation Cup this weekend.

Sundowns have been affected because the main dressing rooms at Loftus Versfeld Stadium, where they play many of their games, are being renovated. The reasons why approval was not given for Lucas Moripe Stadium were not immediately available.

“This is because of the standards that Caf has put in place, but it is not starting now with Sundowns,” SA Football Association CEO Tebogo Motlanthe said.

“That’s why you see Malawi, Namibia, Lesotho and other neighbouring countries indicating they want to play their home matches here in SA.

“Caf has put in place new standards and countries have to comply. Most of the dressing rooms and other issues do not meet the set criteria, but from an SA perspective we are working with the venues to ensure we fully comply.

“Sundowns have asked us to tell them what they need to do so that Loftus and Lucas Moripe Stadiums are fully compliant, because those are their designated home grounds,” said Motlanthe.

Stadium Management CEO Bertie Grobbelaar said they had been approached by some countries who want to host their matches in SA. FNB, Orlando and Dobsonville stadiums are all managed by Stadium Management, and Grobbelaar said they all complied with Caf’s new standards.

He said Stadium Management will be hosting the Africa Women Cup of Nations qualifier between Banyana Banyana and Algeria on February 18 at Orlando Stadium.

In the other match involving an SA team, AmaZulu are away to Moroccan giants Raja Casablanca on Saturday, a clash in which coach Benni McCarthy will be looking to make a winning start to the group stages.

In the Caf Confederation Cup, Orlando Pirates are hosting JS Saoura from Algeria at Orlando Stadium on Sunday.