Chiefs drawn in tasty rematch with TS Galaxy

Kaizer Chiefs have been handed a tough draw that at the same time will make for a notable rematch in the Nedbank Cup against TS Galaxy in the last-32.
Galaxy, then National First Division upstarts, became the first team from the second tier to win the Nedbank Cup when they shocked Ernst Middendorp’s Chiefs 1-0 in the final at Moses Mabhida Stadium in May 2019.
The encounter between Amakhosi, at present fourth in the Premier Soccer League (PSL), and Galaxy, now in the top-flight in last place, is eye-catching.
Orlando Pirates were arguably handed the toughest draw of the big three. Bucs, in second place when the PSL went into its break for Christmas, were matched against Benni McCarthy’s AmaZulu, who are in fifth place in the league.
Mamelodi Sundowns were handed arguably the easiest last-32 matchup of SA’s big three. But their trip to meet GladAfrica Championship Richards Bay FC could be trickier than appearances suggest, as Amabhubesi lead the second tier and are tough to beat in their northern KwaZulu-Natal stronghold.
Nedbank Cup last-32 draw:
NC Professionals vs Mathaithai FC
Royal AM vs Cape Town City
Venda Football Academy vs African All Stars
Maritzburg United vs SuperSport United
University of Pretoria vs Chippa United
Platinum City Rovers vs Sekhukhune United
Stellenbosch FC vs Baroka FC
Swallows FC vs TS Sporting
Tshakhuma FC v Lamontville Golden Arrows
Kaizer Chiefs v TS Galaxy
Sinenkani FC v Free State Stars
Richards Bay vs Mamelodi Sundowns
Marumo Gallants vs Santos
Orlando Pirates vs AmaZulu
Uthongathi FC vs Summerfield Dynamos FC
Black Eagles FC vs Sivutsa FC
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.