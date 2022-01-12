Sport / Soccer

Chiefs drawn in tasty rematch with TS Galaxy

12 January 2022 - 16:49 Marc Strydom
Khama Billiat of Kaizer Chiefs and Bathusi Aubaas of TS Galaxy during the Nedbank Cup final win at Moses Mabhida Stadium on May 18 2019. Chiefs and Galaxy have been drawn to meet in the last-32 of the 2022 Nedbank Cup. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/ANESH DEBIKY
Kaizer Chiefs have been handed a tough draw that at the same time will make for a notable rematch in the Nedbank Cup against TS Galaxy in the last-32.

Galaxy, then National First Division upstarts, became the first team from the second tier to win the Nedbank Cup when they shocked Ernst Middendorp’s Chiefs 1-0 in the final at Moses Mabhida Stadium in May 2019.

The encounter between Amakhosi, at present fourth in the Premier Soccer League (PSL), and Galaxy, now in the top-flight in last place, is eye-catching.

Orlando Pirates were arguably handed the toughest draw of the big three. Bucs, in second place when the PSL went into its break for Christmas, were matched against Benni McCarthy’s AmaZulu, who are in fifth place in the league.

Mamelodi Sundowns were handed arguably the easiest last-32 matchup of SA’s big three. But their trip to meet GladAfrica Championship Richards Bay FC could be  trickier than appearances suggest, as Amabhubesi lead the second tier and are tough to beat in their northern KwaZulu-Natal stronghold.

Nedbank Cup last-32 draw:

NC Professionals vs Mathaithai FC

Royal AM vs Cape Town City

Venda Football Academy vs African All Stars

Maritzburg United vs SuperSport United

University of Pretoria vs Chippa United

Platinum City Rovers vs Sekhukhune United

Stellenbosch FC vs Baroka FC

Swallows FC vs TS Sporting

Tshakhuma FC v Lamontville Golden Arrows

Kaizer Chiefs v TS Galaxy

Sinenkani FC v Free State Stars

Richards Bay vs Mamelodi Sundowns

Marumo Gallants vs Santos

Orlando Pirates vs AmaZulu

Uthongathi FC vs Summerfield Dynamos FC

Black Eagles FC vs Sivutsa FC

Chiefs let down by PSL’s slow response to match delay request

Amakhosi say  they will appeal decision to reject request for matches to be postponed despite soaring Covid cases
Sport
3 weeks ago

Sundowns confident Pirates will not end unbeaten run

But Bucs will not give up without a fight despite losing the first league round clash in September
Sport
3 weeks ago

Chiefs desperate to avoid repeat of Royal shame

Happy Mashiane admits their shock 4-1 defeat at FNB Stadium has made them cautious
Sport
3 weeks ago
