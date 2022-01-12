Chiefs drawn in tasty rematch with TS Galaxy

Kaizer Chiefs have been handed a tough draw that at the same time will make for a notable rematch in the Nedbank Cup against TS Galaxy in the last-32.

Galaxy, then National First Division upstarts, became the first team from the second tier to win the Nedbank Cup when they shocked Ernst Middendorp’s Chiefs 1-0 in the final at Moses Mabhida Stadium in May 2019.

The encounter between Amakhosi, at present fourth in the Premier Soccer League (PSL), and Galaxy, now in the top-flight in last place, is eye-catching.

Orlando Pirates were arguably handed the toughest draw of the big three. Bucs, in second place when the PSL went into its break for Christmas, were matched against Benni McCarthy’s AmaZulu, who are in fifth place in the league.

Mamelodi Sundowns were handed arguably the easiest last-32 matchup of SA’s big three. But their trip to meet GladAfrica Championship Richards Bay FC could be trickier than appearances suggest, as Amabhubesi lead the second tier and are tough to beat in their northern KwaZulu-Natal stronghold.