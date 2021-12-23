Sport / Soccer

Possible Zimbabwe ban will not open door to Bafana at Afcon

23 December 2021 - 14:55 Marc Strydom
Safa CEO Tebogo Motlanthe. Picture: LEE WARREN/GALLO IMAGES
Safa CEO Tebogo Motlanthe. Picture: LEE WARREN/GALLO IMAGES

The Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa) being warned by soccer governing body Fifa of a possible ban does not presents a backdoor opportunity for Bafana Bafana to enter the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in 2022.

Fifa this week warned Zimbabwe that the country’s national team may face a ban unless Zifa’s elected leadership regains control. , The warning comes ahead of Afcon in Cameroon from January 9 to February 6. 

Bafana finished third in their qualifying Group C behind qualifiers Ghana and Sudan. SA’s placing as the best third-positioned finisher in all 12 groups on 10 points sparked speculation, especially on social media, that if Zimbabwe were removed from the Covid-19-delayed 2021 Afcon, Bafana might have a chance of taking their place.

However, the Confederation of African Football (Caf) ruling is that should a team withdraw between qualifying for the Nations Cup and the start of the tournament, rather than being replaced, their four-team group in the finals tournament is reduced to three.

Safa CEO Tebogo Motlanthe confirmed that, even in the event Zimbabwe do not manage to resolve their issues and are banned, that would not mean Bafana’s entry to Cameroon 2021.

“First of all I would say don’t get ahead of yourself because Zimbabwe might still resolve their issues,” Motlanthe said.

“But, yes, you are reading the rule correctly, so even if Zimbabwe were banned there would be no path for Bafana to still qualify.

“I think people were just getting excited because Caf sometimes has the format in qualifying where the best runner-up or third-place team sometimes can qualify.”

Fifa’s warning to Zimbabwe came after the Zifa board was suspended by the country’s sports and recreation commission, a body tasked by the government to develop sport in the country.

Fifa disapproves of government interference in the administration of member associations and has banned countries from football over that issue in the past.

Chiefs let down by PSL’s slow response to match delay request

Amakhosi say  they will appeal decision to reject request for matches to be postponed despite soaring Covid cases
Sport
1 day ago

Bristol chief warns another lockdown could fell Premiership Rugby clubs

Pat Lam says league could approach UK government for support
Sport
1 day ago

If Messi, Ronaldo finish like that, people talk about it, says McCarthy of Mulenga’s goal

AmaZulu inflict the first DStv Premiership defeat of the seasons on the Brazilians
Sport
2 days ago

Sundowns confident Pirates will not end unbeaten run

But Bucs will not give up without a fight despite losing the first league round clash in September
Sport
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Possible Zimbabwe ban will not open door to ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
Labuschagne leapfrogs Root to claim No 1 Test ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Mick Schumacher to take on Ferrari F1 reserve role
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Currie Cup may prove temporary lifebuoy amid URC ...
Sport / Rugby
5.
Former NZ Olympic champion Alan Thompson banned ...
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

Africa’s World Cup candidates now have Cup of Nations on their minds

Sport / Soccer

How Bafana coach Broos plans to put pressure on Ghana

Sport / Soccer

Bafana face crucial matches against Ethiopia, says coach Broos

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.