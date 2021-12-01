Sport / Soccer

Arsenal manager backs Aubameyang to regain his goalscoring touch

The league’s joint top scorer in 2018/2019 has struggled this season with only four goals in 12 matches

01 December 2021 - 17:27 Hritika Sharma
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta. Picture: REUTERS/PHIL NOBLE
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta. Picture: REUTERS/PHIL NOBLE

Bengaluru — Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta backed skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to rediscover his goalscoring form ahead of Thursday’s Premier League game at Manchester United after the Gabon striker failed to find the net in his last four games.

Aubameyang, the league’s joint top scorer in 2018/2019, has struggled so far this season with only four goals in 12 appearances.

The 32-year-old has been paired with fellow striker Alexandre Lacazette up front in recent games, with both players tasked with pressing defenders to win the ball back, and Arteta said the duo must adapt to changes in the team’s formation.

“The form of Auba is always going to be related to the goals he scores. He does many other things apart from scoring goals, but obviously we need that contribution because goals are critical for our success,” Arteta said on Wednesday.

“That’s been shown in the last few years when we’ve been able to do that and that has to be his aim ... I think with Laca it’s a little different ... [he] is more comfortable playing [at No 9].

“The formation that we play allows him more freedom to attack certain spaces more often and the defensive duty changes a lot from one formation or the other. That’s something to consider, depending on the players that play alongside him.”

Arteta said Granit Xhaka and Sead Kolasinac will not be involved against United at Old Trafford but added he is hopeful Bukayo Saka will be available after the forward was injured against Newcastle United at the weekend.

Arteta also praised United’s appointment of Ralf Rangnick as interim coach until the end of the season.

“He has been one of the top coaches in every involvement he has had in the game, not only in coaching,” Arteta said. “He’s made some radical changes in some areas and he’s a really interesting person in the footballing world, a really interesting appointment for the club.”

Rangnick will not be in charge for Thursday’s game as his work visa is yet to be finalised, with Michael Carrick remaining as caretaker. United are five points behind fifth-placed Arsenal.

Reuters

