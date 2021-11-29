Baxter welcomes selection challenge for City clash

Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter says he had to rest some players against Swallows as he was aware of the pressure on the squad with matches coming thick and fast, and admits he will have a “good problem” when selecting the team to play Cape Town City at home on Saturday.

Baxter gave rare starts to Kearyn Baccus and Happy Mashiane, and the pair impressed, with the former finishing the match and the latter limping off with 20 minutes remaining with what looked like a foot injury, as Chiefs overwhelmed Swallows 3-1 in the Soweto derby in Dobsonville on Sunday to move to second on the Premiership table.

A brace from man of the match Khama Billiat and a sixth league goal for Keagan Dolly took Chiefs to 22 points from 13 matches, eight behind runaway leaders and defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns, who have played a game less.