Pirates coach happy with centre-back pairing of Nyauza and Ndah

Orlando Pirates caretaker co-coach Fadlu Davids says he is happy for the players after the Buccaneers scored three unanswered goals in their demolition of Stellenbosch in a Premiership match on Wednesday.

The Cape Town-born former striker said Pirates have been playing well and deserve more than the 18 points they have from 12 matches.

“It was important for the players because the performances have been good but not getting the results we wanted and not scoring the goals we wanted,” Davids said after Pirates went into the match on the back of of a single win in seven league games.